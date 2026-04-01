Trump’s Crazed New Eruptions of Fury at SCOTUS Already Set to Backfire

Good. Trump’s presence will stamp his face all over this travesty. It will serve as a reminder that core to the Trump-MAGA project is the goal of ending the constitutional guarantee of equality of birth and replacing it with hierarchical citizenship dictated by heritage and blood. Let Trump remain firmly associated with this effort forever.

Fortunately, during Wednesday’s oral arguments, the justices treated Trump Solicitor General John Sauer with great skepticism. He had to defend Trump’s executive order, which would end automatic citizenship for large classes of American-born children with undocumented parents. But the justices seemed to reject the main arguments purporting to undercut the Fourteenth Amendment’s clear declaration that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States” and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” are granted automatic citizenship.

For instance, the justices seemed skeptical of the administration’s argument that these children are not actually “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. That turns on an arcane recasting of the historical meaning of “jurisdiction” that’s contradicted by scholarship, legislative history, and court precedent. They also appeared to reject another Trump argument holding that the children’s citizenship is invalid because undocumented parents are not “domiciled” in, and lack “allegiance” to, the United States, a claim based on lawyerly hocus pocus.