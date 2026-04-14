A Racist Theory Is Poisoning Politics Across the World | The New Republic
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A Racist Theory Is Poisoning Politics Across the World

Author Ibram Kendi says the rise of “great replacement theory” is driving many problems both in the United States and abroad.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The frustrations of once-dominant racial and ethnic groups about losing power is reshaping politics around the world, including the United States. In his latest book “Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age,” author and Howard University professor Ibram Kendi explains the global spread of “great replacement theory.” Kendi discusses that book in the latest edition of Right Now. He also discusses the conservative attacks on his work and that of other scholars who over the last decade have written extensively about racism in the United States. Conservatives have in some places banned from classrooms and libraries “How to be An Antiracist” and other works by Kendi.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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Video, Right Now, Politics, Racism, Donald Trump, Great Replacement Theory, Anti-Black Racism