Inside AOC’s Foreign Policy Vision

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t ruling out a 2028 presidential run. And part of running for president is communicating your vision on foreign affairs. Jonathan Guyer, a longtime journalist who is now the program director at the Institute for Global Affairs, wrote a recent piece in Foreign Policy about Ocasio-Cortez’s foreign policy ideas. In the latest edition of Right Now, Guyer discussed his reporting, where he interviewed more than two dozen people about Ocasio-Cortez’s perspectives on the world. He described her vision of a “foreign policy for the working class,” the experts she is consulting, world leaders she has met with, and countries the congresswoman has traveled to. Guyer also explained why he thinks foreign policy will be at the center of the next Democratic presidential primary. He argued that the fissure over foreign policy between the center-left and left wings of the Democratic Party, most notably on Israeli-Palestinian issues, will endure. Those who advised President Biden on foreign policy may have a hard time getting top jobs in the next Democratic presidential administration if a progressive like Ocasio-Cortez wins, Guyer predicted. One of those advising Ocasio-Cortez is Matt Duss, who has made several appearances on Right Now to discuss what a progressive foreign policy might look like in practice.