JD Vance Is on a Hell of a Losing Streak

True to form, Vance played the too-clever-by-half contrarian, accusing the European Union of election interference. “The bureaucrats in Brussels have tried to destroy the economy of Hungary,” he said, at a joint press conference with Orbán, who actually has interfered with elections. “And they’ve done it all because they hate this guy.” Orbán has long been a model for parts of the right because he neutered the liberal opposition, took over the media, and transformed Hungary into a hybrid democratic-authoritarian state. Vance was there to show support for their guy, but he was also there as a kind of flex: Trumpism is worldwide.

There were problems, however. Vance tried to call Trump twice during the April 7 rally and was sent to voicemail both times. (The same day, Trump picked up a call from an MSNOW reporter who wanted to know what he thought about his wife’s decision to declare, seemingly out of nowhere, that she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes against underage girls.) Then, on Sunday, Orbán and his party were wiped out in Hungary’s elections. In a landslide so great that the results could not be questioned, Peter Magyar’s Tisza party won a supermajority that could allow it to erase much of Orbán’s legacy.

Vance by then had moved on to his next humiliation, as the lead U.S. negotiator in talks to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. That Vance had been tapped at all was itself a kind of humiliation. Since the start of the conflict in late February, there had been leaks to the press that the vice president was not a fan of the war and that he wanted to keep his distance from it—leaks no doubt provided by Vance’s own team, which is already strategizing for the 2028 presidential election. It was a characteristically cynical bit of PR: The stories uniformly showed him backing the war to a point—he believed it should be “fast” (doesn’t everyone?)—but trying to worm his way out of any potential blowback.