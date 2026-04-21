Trump’s Choices in Iran Are “Humiliation or Escalation”

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon here or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Elizabeth Saunders, a political scientist at Columbia University who studies U.S foreign policy, says that President Trump’s only choices to resolve the war in Iran are “humiliation or escalation.” Escalation is the kind of total destruction of Iran that the president has hinted at if negotiations fail. Humiliation is cutting a deal that provides sanctions relief to Iran and/or allows it to continue its nuclear weapons program in some form while also leaving in place a regime hostile to the United States. Saunders, in the latest episode of Right Now, says Iran is in a strong negotiating position because of how its control of the Strait of Hormuz has caused a surge in oil prices. And she says that the leaders now in control in Iran are even more radical than the ones they replaced after the U.S. and Israel killed them.