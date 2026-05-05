Transcript: Trump Has No Clue What His Supreme Court Just Unleashed

Flugrath: It’s a shameless paragraph, you know, plain and simple. And it’s something that his advisors have actually been talking to donors about for some time. In December, Axios reported that Chris LaSivita and Fabrizio—Trump’s pollster—were at an RNC donor retreat telling them that this case, Louisiana v. Callais, would boost their prospects in 2026 and it would transform the Republican Party’s ability to win elections for years to come. They’re not being coy about it at all.

Sargent: They certainly aren’t. Well, let’s recap the current situation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, just signed a new map potentially flipping four Democratic seats into the GOP camp. Up until now, the redistricting arms race had been mostly a wash, particularly after Virginia redrew and added up to four Democratic seats. So now maybe with Florida, the ledger tips a little bit toward the GOP. A lot depends on what happens in court with both the Florida and Virginia cases, but maybe it ends up being a wash. Can you sum up where we are?

Flugrath: So yeah, this all started in Texas after Trump demanded they rig their maps. After that, we saw Republicans add more seats to their column in Ohio, in Missouri, and North Carolina. Of course, California responded right after—that was sort of a gut punch in response—and they put it to the voters, which is not what Republican states have been doing at all. Virginia was next in this sort of redistricting war saga that Trump kicked off. And, you know, like you mentioned, I think that’s sort of under review, strangely. Republicans are looking for a court to vacate the will of the voters due to some technical BS in my opinion.