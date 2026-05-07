Transcript: Inside the Wild, Unpredictable California Governor’s Race

And so he has endorsed this thing called split roll. It narrowly failed at the ballot box a few years ago, but Steyer has reframed it into a “Trump tax loophole,” which is actually kind of true, because Trump has some properties here that he’s paying 1978-level taxes on. And he’s reframed it in that way. He said, look, if we’re going to build housing in California, the fact that local governments have no money to support any kind of new services if they increase their populations is a big impediment to increasing the housing stock. And if you give these localities the money available that’s needed to actually build affordable housing and to take on populations, you change that dynamic.

And so it’s actually part of his housing strategy: we’re going to reform this corporate tax loophole, and we’re going to put the money into local governments who then will not be an opponent of increasing the housing stock but actually will be a partner in it. And so I think that, among all of these things, is probably the most important thing.

But there are more things he’s talked about, like breaking up utility monopolies. He’s talked about reforming the home insurance system, which is a disaster here in California, so that insurers are properly pricing the actual risk that is out there in the marketplace. And a host of other issues, from education—he’s the only one with an AI strategy that would protect jobs. So he is definitely talking the talk.

Now, obviously his wealth has become a major issue in the race—and particularly how he made his money. So he was a hedge fund manager with a thing called Farallon Investments, and the other candidates are picking and pointing at various investments that he’d made over his lifetime, including in the private prison industry. That was an investment he made 20 years ago that he got out of. They talk about fossil fuel investments and things like that. And this has been—he’s saying, I’m the change agent in this race, but the biggest thing he has to change is that perception of him as a billionaire.

And if you want to say we’ll know these people by who attacks them—so there’s been about $20 to $30 million that has been spent on the air attacking Tom Steyer, and it’s from the realtors, it’s from the Apartment Association, it’s from PG&E—which is one of the major utilities out here—and some of the other utilities. It’s from all of the corporate groups that normally would attack the most progressive candidate.

By contrast, he has the support of the California Teachers Association. He has the support of SEIU California. He has the support of the Faculty Association, which is the higher-ed unions. He has the support of basically all of the progressive unions. He has the support of many of the progressive organizations, like the Courage Campaign and Our Revolution—some of the progressive groups in California.

And so it’s been a bit of a culture shock to people who are finding themselves in support of a billionaire. I’ve heard him referred to as “Temu Pritzker,” essentially. But what he has intimated is that he is interested in being a traitor to his class, and that has worked for Democrats in the past. Exhibit A would be Franklin Roosevelt.

Bacon: All right, so you laid out some things I was going to ask—so if I was out there—I live in Kentucky, so I have no vote—but I would probably vote for Steyer right now. But I was going to ask—don’t tell me who you’re going to vote for, it’s not the place for this—but I am curious, as the editor of The American Prospect, your take on this question of: is it inherently unprogressive to support a billionaire candidate in a country with this level of wealth inequality? Is that an inherently bad thing progressives should not do?

David Dayen: I don’t think so, out of hand. I think you have to assess the race on its merits. The thing I’m personally doing is I’m holding onto my ballot until a few days before the election, until I see that we’re actually clear of this potential top-two situation where Democrats get locked out. Democrats are finally starting to talk about reforming this system—they should have been talking about it in 2010, because it was a ticking time bomb waiting to happen—but now they’re finally talking about we need to get rid of this, because it puts you in these strange contortions where you’re thinking, “Okay, it doesn’t really matter who I personally support, but I have to support the candidate who seems most likely to infiltrate the top two,” et cetera. Hopefully that will change.

As far as, do you have to knee-jerk support or oppose a billionaire—I really think it does depend on the case and the circumstances. And in a situation where you do have to think about who that candidate will be beholden to if they enter office—now maybe not monetarily they would be beholden to whoever funded them and got them into the race—but certainly if Steyer wins, he would have to thank the teachers’ union, progressive groups, and the kinds of organizations that have traditionally been the most progressive in California.

And I think that means something—that he would come in on the backs of those interests, and be more likely and willing to take on special interests who attacked him the entire campaign. I think that kind of stuff matters regardless of whether or not he’s a billionaire. Now, should he also be supporting limitations on self-funding in campaigns? I think so.

Bacon: So we think that [Hilton will] emerge in the top two, and then either Becerra or Steyer—is your sense of it?

Dayen: Yeah, I think right now you’re looking at Steve Hilton will get to the general election—Hilton will get to the general election, and then it’s a question of: is it going to be Becerra, or is it going to be Steyer? There are corollaries to that where you could see maybe a Becerra-Steyer top two. You could maybe see an all-Dem top two. I think it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that it’s still Hilton-Bianco. And I think things are in flux.

I think what we are seeing is that the actual candidate of billionaires—who we haven’t talked about—this guy Matt Mahan, who is the San José mayor backed by a host of tech company interests and Silicon Valley interests, has failed to launch. He is mired at six percent in the polls or something like that.

So he’s an also-ran, along with Katie Porter, Villaraigosa and then there’s a guy named Tony Thurmond, who’s probably the most progressive candidate in the race but is just completely unknown. He’s the superintendent—the state superintendent of public instruction—and in California you can be a statewide elected official and be completely unknown. And that’s Tony Thurmond’s cross to bear, unfortunately, because he actually would be a good candidate if we had ranked-choice voting or something.

Bacon: Let me take two other issues and then I’ll let you go. The first is there’s also a mayor’s race going on in Los Angeles, which—you live in Los Angeles, right?

Dayen: Yes.

Bacon: And so two questions related to that. First of all, nationally what we know is Karen Bass happened to be abroad during the start of some fires, and there’s been this sort of generic parallel drawn between the challenger Nithya Raman and Zohran Mamdani, mainly on the South Asian and young issue, probably. But talk about those two issues—is Karen Bass a bad mayor, and is Raman the Zohran of Los Angeles?

Dayen: I think Bass is in a very tough spot. She’s pretty unpopular. Whether the fire thing was her fault or not, I think she has been given a really bad hand and she has not played it particularly well—particularly after the fire. The fact that permitting is still a problem up there and not a lot of building has taken place—she’s in real trouble. I don’t think she’s in trouble to miss the runoff, but I think she’s in trouble no matter who she faces in the runoff, in the general election.

For that reason, I think if you’re thinking about this as a Democrat, you almost have to support Nithya Raman, because the other alternative is a guy named Spencer Pratt, who was a reality star who lost his house in the Palisades. And that would essentially be a Republican ascendancy. And I think a Pratt-Bass race—Bass is just so unpopular, I think Pratt would have a real shot. And therefore, the strategizing that you have to do as a California voter—you want to get a Bass-Raman general election.

And as far as Nithya, she was the first candidate on the LA City Council who won with the support of DSA—the Democratic Socialists of America. Since then, they have disavowed her, they’re not endorsing in this race. And there’s a woman named Rae Huang who is a DSA member and is also running, although she hasn’t gotten a lot of interest and support. Nithya has definitely moved into the position of being the favored candidate of the kind of YIMBY movement in California.

She’s been very focused on housing but also focused on government effectiveness—which, to his credit, Mamdani has as well during his mayoralty. I think the parallels are very superficial. But I think, in terms of strategizing—in the absence of a ranked-choice system like in New York—Raman is probably a good bet here for the primary at least, so that there’ll be a debate between two people who are at least on the Democratic side of the equation in November.

Bacon: Final thing—I guess two things, because The Prospect covers the sort of Democratic Party in a very smart way, and some of the fissures and battles happening there. Last Thursday, you have Janet Mills drop out of the race, basically conceding that Graham Platner was going to win and blow her out—that was interesting.

This week, we have the DCCC jumping into eight key districts and endorsing—I’ll call it—the moderate candidate in all those places over the progressive or the populist candidate. So putting those things together, where do you—is—it seems like the party’s fight is still ongoing. Have you learned anything in the last week, taking those two things into account?

Dayen: Yeah, we have a piece up today about this. It seems to be doubling down on failure. And it’s not just Janet Mills, but you look at almost every candidate that Chuck Schumer has endorsed in a contested primary across the country, and his candidate is losing—or his candidate is at risk of losing. You go to—

Bacon: So that would be Minnesota, Michigan. Go ahead, sorry—

Dayen: Yeah. So Minnesota with Angie Craig—that’s a little more under the radar, but I think she’s somewhat clearly the Democratic establishment candidate. Haley Stevens in Michigan, who’s up against two people to her left and has not broken free of them whatsoever. And then Josh Turek in Iowa, who’s in a race against Zach Wahls, who has said—every time that I say I’m not going to vote for Chuck Schumer for majority leader the crowd bursts into spontaneous applause.

What this shows to me—and the fact that other senators—Chuck Schumer has handpicked pretty much every Democratic senator in the Senate right now, but many of those senators are endorsing other candidates than his handpicked choice in those races. And what it shows me is that the sort of stigma or aura of Chuck Schumer as this whisperer who can choose whoever he wants to get elected—is over. And in fact, he’s a liability.

If you have the Democratic establishment behind you in a Democratic primary, you have a problem. That’s something you have to work around.

Bacon: So the Senate—we think that’s true. The House—we think that’s true as well, because the House does not have this defined figure who people see in the same way.

Dayen: That is true. The House doesn’t have a defined figure. But the establishment sort of writ large—this sort of idea of the Democratic Party, which is historically unpopular, bigfooting into a district and choosing a candidate—is really bad optics. And we see how that’s playing out in these Senate races. And now we’re going to see how it’s playing out in these other races.

The one that’s the signature race—and we’ve written about this on multiple occasions—is actually here in California, in the Central Valley. So we still have a top-two primary, but there are only three candidates in this race. The incumbent, who is David Valadao—this was a seat that was changed by Prop 50, which was Gavin Newsom’s redistricting—so it’s a little more favorable to Democrats, but it’s still going to be a toss-up race. Valadao’s the incumbent Republican, and then there are two Democrats running. Dr. Jasmeet Bains, who’s a member of the State Assembly. And Randy Villegas—it’s a majority or very close to majority Latino district, he’s the only Latino, he would be the first Latino to actually win that seat.

He’s running a populist campaign. And Bains is a corporate Democrat who has taken corporate PAC money from 53 of the same corporations that Valadao has taken money from. And she’s voted against progressive things—including things supported by the entire legislature—while she was in the Assembly. The DCCC came in for Bains.

So their conception is: this is a swing seat, so you have to go with the most conservative candidate. Whereas Villegas is saying, actually, I’m the one who has the support locally. I have the background, and I think I can grow the electorate by being more economically populist and take on Valadao—particularly on things like Medicaid, where Valadao said he wasn’t going to vote to cut Medicaid and then he did. That I think is a threshold race.

And so the DCCC is coming into that race supporting Bains as a Red to Blue candidate in a contested primary—essentially saying, “We’re telling you who to choose. Choose Bains over Villegas.” And I think that outcome is going to be very interesting. We’re going to see what happens in June in the primary, because only two of those three can go to the general election, and Valadao’s going to go.

So it really is like a traditional primary in that sense. And I think it’s going to be fascinating to see whether this sort of establishment effect backfiring is going to happen in this House race the way it’s happened in these Senate races.

Bacon: Great place to end on. David, tell people where they can find your work. I know you’re on Twitter, you’re on Bluesky, you’ve got a book. Talk about what you’ve got going on—which is a lot.

Dayen: Yeah, you got it. It’s prospect.org—that’s where I’m at on a daily basis, grinding it out. And yeah, I’m available on Bluesky at ddayen, also on Twitter/X.

And yeah, my books are a little out of date right now, but they’re behind me right here. It’s Monopolized: Life on the Edge of Corporate Power, written in 2020, and Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street’s Great Foreclosure Fraud, written in 2016. And—

Bacon: I think of monopolies and housing aren’t out of date—I know what you’re saying—certainly—but—

Dayen: Yeah. They’re a little older vintage, but still ring true and fresh, and I get emails about them all the time. Check your local bookstore for those.

Bacon: All right, good. I love reading David’s work—it’s great to have him on. David, thanks for coming. Thanks everybody for joining us. We’ll be back tomorrow with a discussion about the early rounds of the 2028 primary—we’ll be back with Mark Schmitt and Seth Masket, our guests tomorrow. Thanks everybody for joining me. I’m Perry Bacon, and this is The New Republic’s Right Now. Bye-bye, David.

Dayen: Thanks.