Stacey Abrams: “This Is a National Project ... Not Just the South”

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Former Georgia state representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says that conservatives are right to target diversity, inclusion, and equity because implementing those concepts forces white people, men, and other traditionally dominant groups in the U.S. to share power. She argues the Nineteenth Amendment, the Voting Rights Act, and other landmark policies are part of DEI. “DEI is the body of law that allows everyone to participate,” Abrams says in the latest edition of Right Now. Abrams helps lead America Pride Rises, an organization trying to define DEI initiatives across the country. Abrams also emphasized that people around the country need to start focusing on the rollback of Black political power happening in the South. Tactics used against Black people in the South, Abrams warns, are likely to be used to target other groups around the country. That’s what’s happened in the past, she says. Abrams also discusses the strong chance that Democrats have to sweep the statewide races in Georgia this fall.