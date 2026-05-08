Transcript: Trump Cornered as Damning Leaks Expose Fresh War Blunders

Noah: Well, to me, the most amazing thing about the Post report was that something like 75 percent of their missile launchers, they still have. I thought to myself, how could that possibly be? But they were obviously much better defended than we knew. So yes, they could continue for months. One index I find intriguing is the stock market.

The stock market seems to be the last entity in the United States to actually believe what Donald Trump says about the war being on the verge of being over. I don’t think anybody else believes him, but the stock market does. And it keeps surging every time there’s the vaguest hint that this war may end soon. Now, if it finally penetrates the stock market’s thick skull that this war isn’t going to end soon, we’re going to see the opposite reaction. We’re going to see stocks go down, and that always sends Trump into a panic—and the Iranians know that.

Sargent: The Iranians do know that, for sure. There’s another component to all this as well. Jet fuel prices are about to get much worse, driving up airfares. The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump’s advisors are increasingly worried that the GOP will take a hit in the midterms from these rising fuel costs. And they really want the war to end in order to have time for prices to be coming down before the elections.