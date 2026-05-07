Trump’s Mass Deportation Machine Isn’t Helping Native-Born Workers

An alternative hypothesis—the correct one—is that native-born workers in immigrant-intensive industries more typically inhabit better jobs that you might call immigrant-dependent. When there aren’t enough undocumented immigrants to occupy the rungs below these native-born workers, then demand for the native-born workers will slacken. Does that happen? It does with native-born workers at the same skill level as undocumented immigrants—that is, workers with a high school degree or less. For this group—let’s call them “immigrant-adjacent”—the study found a 1.3 percent reduction in employment. “For every six lost male likely undocumented workers,” the study found, “there is a loss of one male U.S.-born worker.”

The Trump theory is that if you take jobs away from undocumented immigrants then those same jobs will be filled by native-born Americans. (For some reason, legal immigrants don’t figure into Trump’s calculus.) Perhaps that would happen if the unemployment rate were to rise very high. But that isn’t happening. Unemployment is higher than it was when Trump took office, but it’s still a relatively modest 4.3 percent. What’s happening instead is that American-born workers with educational attainment comparable to that of undocumented workers are losing their immigrant-adjacent jobs because their jobs depend on there being enough undocumented workers to get the job done.

If you’re a liberal who believes ICE goons shouldn’t go around throwing hardworking, law-abiding people in jail, period, then you may now say there is absolutely no demographic group in America that benefits from this sickening policy. You may also now say that the one group we all thought likeliest to benefit—workers at the same skill level as undocumented immigrants—is actually being harmed by Trump’s mass deportations. Spreading this message won’t change White House immigration jefe Stephen Miller’s mind. But it might help Democrats win the midterms.