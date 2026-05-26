Transcript: Trump Tirades Take Weird Turn as Poll Collapse Rattles GOP

Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.

Donald Trump has been spinning wildly about his success in ousting disloyal Republicans in primaries, and he has been succeeding at that. But underneath this story is a much bigger truth. Trump is losing control of the GOP on many fronts, and his political project is failing more broadly. Trump’s corruption is forcing Republicans to abandon him, and he’s trying really hard to turn that around, as a crazed tirade on Truth Social reveals. There are other signs of failure too. For instance, the Kilmar Abrego Garcia criminal case was just dismissed as a vindictive prosecution.

We’re trying to make sense of all this with New Republic deputy editor Jason Linkins, who’s been arguing well that Trump’s corruption and criminality are actually political liabilities for him. Jason, thanks for coming on.