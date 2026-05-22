Even Fox News Admits It: Trump’s Presidency Is in Free Fall

The Fox poll’s most brutal finding is that Trump is losing major ground among both his most loyal constituencies and among those he made surprise inroads with in 2024. On the former, Trump’s approval is underwater with working-class whites (46-54), rural voters (43-57), and even white men (48-52). On the latter, he’s tanking among young voters (31-69), Latinos (33-67), and working-class voters of all races (40-60), suggesting he’s squandered his gains with nonwhite working people entirely.

His numbers on the economy are even worse. Only 29 percent of voters approve of his handling of it, while an extraordinary 71 percent disapprove. On inflation it’s an eye-popping 24-76. All his aforementioned core voter groups disapprove of Trump’s economic performance as well—in very large majorities.

Just look at Fox’s write-up of its poll. It reports that Trump’s disapproval is at a “new high,” while even noting that he has slipped underwater on border security. It takes note of sudden new jumps in the percentages who disapprove of Trump on the economy and reports candidly on precipitous declines among base voter groups.