Pope Leo’s Vital Message About Work in the Age of AI

Pope Leo XIV disagrees. We take for our text the pope’s first encyclical, released on Monday and titled “On Safeguarding the Human Person In the Time of Artificial Intelligence.” Under the heading, “The Dignity of Work at a Time of Digital Transition,” Leo writes that “Work is not simply an instrument; it expresses and enhances the dignity of our lives. It is a requirement of the human condition, a normal path toward maturity, development and personal fulfilment.” More than “a means of sustenance,” work is “a context for expression, relationships and contributing to the community.” Remove it from all but “a small fraction of the population” and the result is “forced inactivity, a lack of responsibility and the absence of daily tasks and stimuli, resulting in human and cultural impoverishment.” To Leo, this is a kind of “anthropological regression that undermines the foundations of a just and stable social peace.” Amen.

If the pope’s invocation of work’s dignity sounds platitudinous to you, recall that in 1930 John Maynard Keynes published an essay (“Economic Possibilities for our Grandchildren”) predicting that right about now humanity would “for the first time … be faced with his real, his permanent problem—how to use his freedom from pressing economic cares, how to occupy the leisure, which science and compound interest will have won for him, to live wisely and agreeably and well.” As I’ve explained elsewhere, Keynes was right about the math but wrong about the distribution. The relentless rise in income inequality starting around 1979 was not on Keynes’s bingo card. Nor did Keynes anticipate how even many fabulously rich people who could afford to hang it up would continue to work, because work gave their lives meaning.

Consider the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. As I understand it, all the man does is work and fuck. embodies Max Weber’s Protestant ethic by working 24/7 to amass and expand his net worth of $832 billion. But he also pauses frequently to spread his seed as widely as any wastrel coupon-clipper, fathering 14 children with four different mothers that we know of. (Two of the mothers were his own employees.) Musk is both workaholic and libertine; how to resolve this paradox? By recognizing that for Musk, rutting isn’t a leisure pursuit (well, not only a leisure pursuit) but rather a vaguely eugenicist program to populate Planert Earth with more humans of high intelligence like, well, Elon Musk.