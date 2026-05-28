Transcript: Trump Blurts Out Surprise Midterm Admission as GOP Panics

I don’t think that there is an inherent turn towards trusting Democrats necessarily, which is why I have argued for not just this approach of responding to what Republicans are doing—though obviously Democrats need to and should respond to the truly atrocious things that are happening in all of our names—but setting out an actual cohesive, forceful, unified vision that can be packaged and repeated by candidates all around the country, with their regional variations, but that actually exists on a separate axis than the defensive posture that Democrats have adopted for the most part—which is to say, not just we’re going to do enforcement better, which has really been the core message, I think, of especially national Democrats.

Sargent: I agree 100 percent. And that’s why I’m really heartened to see James Talarico talking about immigration as a positive good for the country—an affirmative good. It’s a good thing for us. And by the way, the point about Texas being a place where very hardline immigration politics works—I think we’re in a different place than we were even just a couple of years ago, because now people have seen violent white nationalism as an agenda play out on the streets of major cities across the country and they are recoiling in horror.

And by the way, Trump has thrown away his 2024 gains with Latino voters as a result. So I do think this is the time to step up and provide something affirmative, moral, coherent, clear, and say: here’s what we’re for. We tried it their way. Mass deportations failed this country and we’re going to do something better. That’s what I’d like to see.