This Is a Historic Opportunity for Democrats to Get Immigration Right

If Democrats want to build more housing, expand renewable energy, and promote the nation’s food security, that all requires both manpower and expertise—the sort that won’t soon be automated away, and which depends on people from all around the world. As for the fascination with the idea of people seeking asylum—as is their lawful right—at the border, let’s just say it plainly: The equivalent of one-third of a percent of the U.S. population annually arriving at the border and being allowed to live and work while undergoing a full adjudication of their case is not an emergency. It never was, and these numbers could easily be accommodated with relatively minimal investment, certainly far less than we’re spending on detention.

For Democrats who are perennially worried about losing voters in depressed postindustrial communities, immigration is once again a winning message. Buffalo, New York, is an oft-cited example of how a city with a declining population and a stagnating economy received a much-needed injection of talent and labor from refugee and other immigrant arrivals over the last 20 years. It’s not the only example; there’s plenty of evidence that immigration has been a net boon from Phoenix to the Great Lakes. Even recent surges in so-called unauthorized immigration fueled gross domestic product growth while having no upward effect on inflation, according to the radicals at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Over and over, serious and careful research has put the lie to the notion that restricting immigration is bad for domestic workers.

This narrative being false does not seem to have stopped mainstream Democratic elites from seeing it as a land mine to avoid, but this is a self-reinforcing cycle; the narrative is potent because it is the only one on offer. It is not the job of the party to draw its own positions around the falsehoods promulgated by its opposition—it is the party’s job to have a unified and assertive message that exists counter to that. And it’s not true that general support for immigration cannot coexist with otherwise moderate or even conservative politics. Just look at my recent report on Utah, a state whose cherry-red legislature has overwhelmingly approved pro-refugee measures in recent years. Or consider President Ronald Reagan, who said in a 1984 presidential debate, “I believe in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots and lived here, even though some time back they may have entered illegally”—and then, in 1986, signed a bill allowing some 2.7 million to obtain status.