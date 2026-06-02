Transcript: How Democrats Can Win the Crime Debate

Bacon: In part what we’re talking about is two different approaches to crime reduction. Many of the people who said ban defund were also calling for more community intervention and the things you’re talking about. And many of the people who supported stop-and-frisk before want more police officers. There’s one approach that’s more community-oriented and one that’s more draconian, and there’s a real divide here, right?

Rahman: Yep. There is a divide, and I think where Democrats would do well is to look to who is doing this well in the party. And that’s the mayors. We are seeing Black mayors across the country run and win on these platforms and enact these policies that are really working.

Brandon Scott in Baltimore has seen remarkable reductions in crime. Everybody’s looking at him and asking, What are you doing And he says, Simple. We invest in our neighborhoods. We invest in our young people. We actually invest in strong, accountable policing. And here are the results.

Likewise, Chicago—which has long been demonized for crime being out of control—is seeing remarkable gains in public safety. Mayor Brandon Johnson came in and said, There are 35 neighborhoods that we have not invested in, where crime is at its highest. We are going to flood those neighborhoods with services, money, investment, as well as smart, strategic policing. And again, we’re seeing a huge decline.

I will say, too, it’s not just mayors in big cities like that. It’s not just progressive mayors. I think we’d both call Brandon Scott and Brandon Johnson progressive. But it’s mayors like Gina Ortiz Jones in San Antonio, who is doing this same kind of thing. It’s mayors in places like Cleveland—Justin Bibb—who are doing this. We’re seeing this across the board.

And why are mayors doing this so well? It’s because ultimately they are seen as so responsible for public safety. It’s what they get voted in on and what they get voted out on. Even in a place like New York City—which is where I’m based—last year in the mayoral election, crime was the top issue. It was exactly where voters were and what they were concerned about. And Zohran Mamdani, who certainly ran a campaign on affordability, managed to tuck safety right into it, to say: safety is key to a life you can afford.

And his signature idea around public safety was an Office of Community Safety, which he’s just set up now. The idea was: we’re going to do all of these things—the mental health crisis response, community violence intervention, investing in place-making, meaning making neighborhoods nicer places to be, picking up the trash, more green spaces, places for kids to play. That was his signature public safety idea, and people were like, Yeah, I’m here for it.

So that’s again a tell for Democrats—you’ve got lots of examples, from the more moderate part of the party to the left, to see who is doing this well. But it really is the mayors.

Bacon: One thing you all are doing, in my sense, is connecting immigration and what we think of as traditional local crime. Talk about that a little bit—how those issues are related to each other, how thinking about safety in a law enforcement context may also involve ICE and the local police. Talk about how those things are related to eachother.

Rahman: Yeah. Back in 2023, when Governor Abbott and DeSantis started busing people coming across the border up to blue cities, you saw this real conversation about, quote-unquote, migrant crime—are we less safe because of open borders? And it was frankly a cynically brilliant play by Republicans to suddenly take another issue—the border and immigration—and make it a crime issue. Make it really touch that fear nerve—

Bacon: Fear. Exactly. And the fear is less that you’re going to be murdered by immigrants, although some of that too, but more that they’re going to disrupt your communities.

Rahman: They’re going to take your jobs, they’re going to take your housing, they’re going to commit crime. The xenophobia was just stacked up.

Bacon: Because the Laken Riley situation is about the crime idea.

Rahman: Yeah. Exactly. And so in the 2024 election cycle, we saw the GOP spend over a billion dollars in crime attacks. Most of them were migrant crime, open borders—but they were playing on the same Willie Horton playbook. It wasn’t really about immigration policy.

And where we’ve seen Democrats fail in countering that conflation of immigration and crime is when they go right to immigration policy and try to out-tough Republicans—by saying, I’m going to shut the border even more. And people are seeing this administration and this extreme immigration agenda and what ICE is doing, and they’re actually linking it to law enforcement as well, and crime and public safety.

And so last year, when President Trump sent the National Guard and ICE and other federal agents into our cities, again, it was Democratic mayors who did such a good job of saying, I know what makes my community safe. I know what makes our neighborhoods safe. And it is not the advancing of an authoritarian agenda under the guise of crime control. Don’t fall for it. This is political theater.

And we won that narrative debate. Everybody looks at that and says, That was not a success. Nobody believes the National Guard being in our cities is actually making DC or Chicago or Portland or any of those cities safer. And then, of course, it all came to a head in Minneapolis earlier this year, in January, when ICE officers killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good, and people were like, Absolutely not in our name.

And now you’re actually seeing on the campaign trail this year how immigration-as-crime is a flashpoint in Democratic primaries. Let me give you one clear example—again in Minnesota. There’s a big U.S. Senate race. It’s an open seat. Tina Smith is retiring, and there are two Democratic candidates. One is Peggy Flanagan—she’s a progressive. The other is Angie Craig—she’s a moderate.

And Angie Craig voted for the Laken Riley Act and is getting hammered on the campaign trail. She actually released an op-ed saying, I regret my vote there—trying to walk back her tough-on-crime bona fides and her support for ICE, because suddenly that issue has become a liability.

And so again, I would look to how Peggy Flanagan is owning this issue, because she’s not only saying, This is not what makes us safe—she has a really strong, serious-about-safety platform about what does work to make us safe. That is where Democrats should be right now.

Bacon: So I think next year we’re going to have a lot of people running for president—the Democrats. We’re going to have a really robust discussion. So I want to talk about two things I’ve seen that I’m not overly excited about, but I’ll be curious what you think.

I guess one of the candidates likely is going to be Josh Shapiro, and he’s been talking a lot about running on increasing the number of police—that thing we talked about earlier.

Rahman: Yep.

Bacon: And then I guess the Center for American Progress—their president has been talking a little bit about how Democrats have lost the crime issue, so they put out a plan. And their plan was, We’re going to hire more detectives—so not police officers, but the same thing. And I read the document, and it was very much: yes, crime has gone down, but we’ve lost the message on the issue—which you’ve said, too. But it’s definitely more oriented around more toughness, even if the word itself isn’t used. So what would your—what is the alternative approach to more police, more detectives, more toughness?

Rahman: Yeah. So both Josh Shapiro and CAP are right to diagnose that Democrats have a vulnerability—a liability—on crime and public safety. That’s absolutely right. But their prescription, in my humble opinion, is wrong.

The right prescription should be to own: we need a comprehensive approach to preventing crime and breaking its cycle. We need to demonstrate we’re serious about safety, and here’s what that looks like. It looks like an unprecedented investment in a civilian public safety workforce—from community violence intervention workers to crisis responders to counselors in schools—and really addressing the root of violence, which starts very young, and there are ways to get at it.

And then importantly, there is a role for police, but it’s not simply more police or more police funding. It is to have more trained officers respond faster to 911 calls, to also know when to pass off those calls to another first responder when the police aren’t the right responder, and to make sure that police actually solve serious crimes and not simply enforce low-level crimes.

I’m sitting here in New York City, where a lot of the debate right now is on crime and public safety, where crime has hit incredible lows—but we are seeing in the courts a lot of arrests for things like taking up two seats on the subway, or hopping the turnstile, or stuff that I really thought we were done with. And this is where Zohran Mamdani, as a progressive in the Democratic Party, has a real test in front of him.

Will he stand up to this police commissioner and say, No, not on our watch? Because it’s actually not what New Yorkers or Americans want. But they do want to know that an incident of gun violence, a serious assault, a serious robbery, is investigated and solved. Those are the smallest numbers of crimes, but they’re the ones that actually impact people the most. The low-level stuff can be addressed by all of the other interventions we talked about.

So that’s not pithy—I understand that it’s pithier to say more police. But actually trust American voters to be smart and to say, We can hold a multidimensional approach. And it can be pithy, which is to say: strong, accountable policing; send the right first responder; and invest like we’ve never invested before in our neighborhoods, our young people, and our families. That is the best crime-prevention strategy Democrats can adopt.

Bacon: So I guess I’m struck—this will be the last question—in an era of low crime rates, it seems to me we might want to talk about AI or income inequality or other issues. I’m not saying crime is not important—I’m just saying it’s not 1996 or 1985 anymore in terms of America, so why are we talking about crime so much?

But your argument would be: people care about crime, whatever the data is, and so there’s going to be an argument about it, and we need to have one vision that’s better than the other—but we can’t put it off to the side.

Rahman: Yeah, exactly. And here’s the thing—yes, crime rates are low, but Republicans, especially as Trump is losing credibility on every other issue—he is below water on the economy, even on immigration, certainly on tariffs and the rest—where are they going to turn? Crime. And they’re going to stay on that in the 2026 cycle. They’re already doing it. If anybody’s following the North Carolina Senate race, it is all about crime, all the time. That’s going to be the case in Texas, in Michigan.

So Democrats can’t afford to ignore this. For one, they need to lose less badly on this issue. It’s a matter of sheer inoculation and survival, especially in races that are going to be won and lost on the margins. The Wisconsin Senate race in 2022—where defund killed the Democratic candidate by one percentage point. Likewise, Democrats lost the House in 2022 because they didn’t inoculate on crime in New York. They can’t afford to keep losing on it.

And importantly, they have an opportunity to go on offense and make this a winning issue—if they talk about owning safety and justice. There’s no false choice between one or the other. We’ve been beating this drum, and there are actually a lot of members of Congress who are interested in this, particularly the Congressional Black Caucus, who understand public safety is an issue that matters twice as much to Black voters as to any other voter in this country—because those are the neighborhoods and communities that have been most disinvested in when it comes to public safety. And I’m watching many members of Congress who are Black, who are seeing this issue in their own neighborhoods, really take it up and own a serious-about-safety approach.

Bacon: You’ve mentioned Black CBC members, Black mayors a couple of times, and I guess I hadn’t thought of it until you said it this way. But in these communities, crime and public safety is a real issue. With due respect, the voters of Wisconsin may be talking about crime in terms of what they see on TV—Chicago and Baltimore are different from rural Wisconsin.

And so in some ways, you have to deal with voters who are actually thinking about crime and also worried about police brutality, because those things happen in Chicago and Baltimore. And you also have to think about voters for whom crime is, in some ways, more theoretical—

Rahman: It’s a boogeyman.

Bacon: —assuming they think about it.

Rahman: Yeah. That’s exactly right. And Democrats need a strategy for both. You have voters in—and you mentioned Wisconsin. Milwaukee? We just did a survey there—and people are like, I actually think it is a big issue. They’ve had real declines, but there’s more good work to be done.

And then there is the boogeyman, the scare tactics. You’ve got to have a strategy for both. And the serious-about-safety approach helps to do that, because it is about the messaging and inoculating, but it’s also about concrete policies.

And again, voters are smarter than I think sometimes politicians give them credit for. They see the emptiness of calling for 100,000 more cops. They’re like, We’ve done that before, and that doesn’t really help pick up the trash or make 911 calls get responded to faster. And I really appreciate it when I know my kid has mental health counseling at school, or an after-school program, or summer youth employment—because that’s what I think will keep this person out of trouble. People just get it viscerally, and Democrats should be talking about it that viscerally.

Bacon: All right. Insha, where can people find some of your work and Vera’s work outside of this conversation? I’ve enjoyed this—I think you’ve brought a new perspective, so I’m hoping people can catch more of it. Are you all on social media? Do you have some reports somewhere? Where can people find your work?

Rahman: Yeah. Follow us online—Vera Institute—and on our C4 side, where we’re doing more of this political stuff, @VeraAction. And go to our website. You’re welcome to follow me on LinkedIn, @InshaRahman.

And this is an issue where every single one of us can play a role, because at the very local level, we all have mayoral races, city council races, DA races where crime and public safety really matters. And also, call your member of Congress and say, “Don’t vote for bad bills that are really just putting Democrats on the defensive.” There are a bunch of them going through Congress right now. Own a serious-about-safety approach. Don’t take the bait.

Bacon: You mean like the Laken Riley bill—the things that are—the Republicans push something to make you seem soft, and then you vote for it, and then you have to apologize for it later on.

Rahman: Yeah. It’s not a winning strategy. Don’t do it.

Bacon: Yeah. Thank you for joining me. I appreciate it. And thanks, everybody, for tuning in. See you soon.

Rahman: Thanks so much for having me, Perry.

Bacon: Thank you. Bye-bye.