Transcript: Trump Rages over His Iran Blunders as GOP Frets: “Screwed”

There’s no historical precedent for a guy who gets elected and just does exactly the opposite of what he’s going to say. It’s one thing to run for office and say, I’m going to do this, and then not be able to do it, but at least you’re sort of trying. I mean, that was the Biden story, right? They wanted to bring back manufacturing. It was a heavy lift. They tried. They couldn’t necessarily do—they wanted to get Netanyahu under control. They couldn’t, but you could see they were trying.

This is like, I’m going to make things cheaper. Whoops, no, I’m just doing whatever I want. So instead I’m going to build a triumphal arch in the middle of Washington, D.C. This sort of Marie Antoinette–style governing, while your people are going to food banks and can’t afford to fill up their cars—there’s a number where that just becomes toxic politics for the Republicans.

Sargent: And on top of that all, just sort of typifying what you’re saying or capturing what you’re saying perfectly, he’s out there saying, I don’t care, I don’t care how long it lasts.

Jong-Fast: And Trump has had this thing where he can defy political gravity, but he wasn’t—I mean, the one thing I would say is he was defying his own gravity. Like he got indicted but he was still popular.