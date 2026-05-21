Donald Trump Is Finally Cracking Up for Real

Just stop and ponder this: Trump sincerely appears to believe that tariffs can eliminate the income tax. He has said this arguably more than he’s said anything else in his second term, with respect to actual policy. It’s a deranged fantasy. Before Trump, tariffs brought in about $80 billion in revenue. He has raised that to $264 billion—so, yes, it’s tripled! However, since the Supreme Court ruled against Trump on tariffs, the U.S. government has to return at least $160 billion of that money. And income taxes bring in—ready?—about $2.7 trillion. It’s possible he knows this and chooses to ignore it. But from the way he talks, it just seems like he doesn’t know it and doesn’t care to know it. That’s not age or dementia or arrogance. It’s just stupidity. And it isn’t going to change.

Conclusion

Two and a Half More Years of This?

There’s been a lot of talk over the spring about the Twenty-Fifth Amendment option—removal of a sitting president, due to incapacity, by the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet. But let’s be real. This Cabinet of fatuous fawners is unlikely to do that. Trump would have to do something we can’t imagine today—take his clothes off at a press conference, bomb a U.S. city—for that to happen. Nobody is going to take advantage of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.

The Democrats are still favored to take back the House of Representatives, and they will presumably impeach him over something. (It’s not like there aren’t a lot of choices; as of late April, impeachtrumpagain.org suggests 27 different reasons.) The Senate, however, won’t convict. Even if the Democrats take narrow control of that body, 15 or so Republicans would have to join them to convict Trump of the House charges. Not happening. Said the Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens: “No one will stop him. The only people who can stop Trump are Republicans. They’re not going to stop him. They’re going to let him keep crashing and killing and destroying.”

So in all likelihood, we’re stuck with him. What’s he got up his sleeve that he hasn’t unleashed on the nation and the world yet? God only knows. ICE is still hiring like crazy. He’s still building immigrant detention camps. His acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, reindicted James Comey days into the new role; Letitia James can’t be far behind. FBI Director Kash Patel says arrests are coming relating to the 2020 election. He wants to take over Cuba. He still wants Greenland. He hasn’t played the Insurrection Act card. He’s looking at ways to crack down on “domestic terrorists,” a catchall phrase if ever there was one. Said Miles Taylor, the first-term Trump administration official who quit and joined the opposition and now runs defiance.org: “The machine is going to spit out a bunch of fucking prosecutions against these people. That is going to happen, hands down, no doubt about it. There will be nonprofit groups and individuals that are just protesters that are deemed domestic terrorists.”