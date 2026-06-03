Transcript: Trump’s Vile Pick for Intel Chief Rattles GOP Senators

It seems to me that Trump’s most corrupt designs are largely failing. He’s kind of not winning when it comes to his efforts to pressure law firms and universities, although getting some successes here and there. It seems like the big picture, though, is mostly one of failure. Is that too optimistic?

Litman: I mean, I think that that is true in important respects. It’s not like he’s been able to get a bunch of laws passed that would institutionalize some of what he wants to do. And he has been stopped in important respects.

But as you were saying earlier, this is still a split screen. He is failing in big ways. But we can’t underestimate the danger of his continued impulse and in some way doubling down. He sees these losses and so that only makes him more desperate and want to seize those powers that he can to try to make himself look more powerful than he actually is.

And so I don’t want to say we’ve kind of crossed the bridge and are in the downhill part now where it’s easy. But I do think this is another sign at least that continuing to fight and putting up a fight can do things, even when your audience is the Republicans in Congress.