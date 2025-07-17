Trump’s Vile, Corrupt Attack on Adam Schiff Is Already Backfiring

This week, President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social that Senator Adam Schiff is guilty of “Mortgage Fraud,” and demanded that he be “brought to justice.” The basis for this claim: Fannie Mae has made a criminal referral to the Justice Department involving several properties owned by the first-term California Democrat.

Many stories on this dutifully reported Trump’s allegations of corruption, and then followed up with Schiff’s response: That the charges are bogus and constitute retribution against a longtime Trump critic who argued the case for his impeachment in the House during his first term.

This framing makes it a story about Schiff’s conduct. But the real story here is Trump’s conduct. It’s how this allegation came to be in the first place. It’s the role that Trump and/or the White House played in getting the federal bureaucracy to arrange events to the point where the president of the United States could pronounce a sitting U.S. senator and political enemy a target for potential prosecution. Understood this way, the story is likely a dry run for much more like this to come.

The unnerving outlines of that story are already visible. The allegations, in a nutshell, are that Schiff falsely designated his Maryland home in the suburbs of Washington D.C. a primary residence even as his real primary home is in California. This allegedly secured Schiff a cheaper mortgage.