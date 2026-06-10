What Today’s Media Can Learn from the Civil Rights-Era Black Press

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Kathy Roberts Forde, a journalist professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, says that it’s critical that journalists and media organizations stop pretending that there is a neutral way to cover the news that expresses no underlying values. A “view from nowhere,” the term that journalism expert Jay Rosen uses, is misleading (journalism requires making decisions on what to cover and how) and empowers people who use this neutrality standard to attack all journalism as biased. In the latest edition of Right Now, Forde argues that today’s journalists are covering authoritarianism in America and should model their coverage after the reporters who covered a previous era of authoritarianism: the Jim Crow South. She says that Black journalists and news organizations in that era covered the news accurately but did not deny their underlying goals for a more equal and just America. Forde, co-editor of “Journalism & Jim Crow: White Supremacy and the Black Struggle for a New America,” also discusses Bari Weiss’s leadership at CBS, NBC’s Kristin Welker’s interview with President Trump, and the rescheduled White House Correspondent’s’ Dinner.