Why Insurgent Candidates Are Thriving in the Midwest

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The primaries in Wisconsin and Michigan have become intense, nationally-watched battles between the establishment and insurgent factions in the Democratic Party. In the latest edition of Right Now, Anat Shenker-Osorio, a progressive political strategist, and Nathan Kalmoe, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explain why Wisconsin’s Francesca Hong and Michigan Abdul El-Sayed have been such strong candidates during these primaries. They argue that Hong and El-Sayed would also likely be solid contenders in general election races against Republicans. Hong and El-Sayed have surged past their primary opponents. That suggests political skill that will extend to the general election, says Shenker-Osorio. Kalmoe argues that the broader political environment matters much more than individual candidates. Democratic candidates are likely to win in Michigan and Wisconsin, he says, because this appears to be an anti-Republican year.