Graham Platner Is Testing a New Strategy to Defeat Susan Collins

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Graham Platner won Maine’s Senate primary as expected. But the various controversies around him have Democrats deeply concerned about his general election prospects. In the latest edition of Right Now, Billy Kobin, a political reporter at the Portland Press Herald, says that voters in Maine that he has interviewed are not too concerned about the new revelations about Platner’s personal conduct. In fact, some are angry at the national and local press covering those issues. Looking forward to the general election, Kobin says that he expects Platner to continue to lean into populist rhetoric and sharp attacks on incumbent Susan Collins, whose past Democratic opponents have tended to soft-pedal their criticism of the longtime senator.