Graham Platner Is Testing a New Strategy to Defeat Susan Collins | The New Republic
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Graham Platner Is Testing a New Strategy to Defeat Susan Collins

Maine reporter Billy Kobin says the Maine election will be a test of whether Maine voters want the low-key politics of Susan Collins or the anti-billionaire fervor of Graham Platner.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Graham Platner won Maine’s Senate primary as expected. But the various controversies around him have Democrats deeply concerned about his general election prospects. In the latest edition of Right Now, Billy Kobin, a political reporter at the Portland Press Herald, says that voters in Maine that he has interviewed are not too concerned about the new revelations about Platner’s personal conduct. In fact, some are angry at the national and local press covering those issues. Looking forward to the general election, Kobin says that he expects Platner to continue to lean into populist rhetoric and sharp attacks on incumbent Susan Collins, whose past Democratic opponents have tended to soft-pedal their criticism of the longtime senator.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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Video, Right Now, Politics, Maine, Graham Platner, Susan Collins