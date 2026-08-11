Why the Democrats’ Final Primaries This Week Are So Critical

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The primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota are the latest contests between more centrist and more progressive Democrats. In the latest edition of Right Now, Ryan Cooper, a senior editor at The American Prospect, discusses those races and the recent primary in Michigan. Cooper says that progressives still have work to do with Black Democrats and other groups who are more trusting of the Democratic Party. He also discusses the presidential prospects of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jon Ossoff.