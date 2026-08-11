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Why the Democrats’ Final Primaries This Week Are So Critical

The contests in Minnesota and Wisconsin this week are among the last major fights this year between the Democratic Party’s progressives and centrists.

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Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on the campaign trail for U.S. Senate

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

The primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota are the latest contests between more centrist and more progressive Democrats. In the latest edition of Right Now, Ryan Cooper, a senior editor at The American Prospect, discusses those races and the recent primary in Michigan. Cooper says that progressives still have work to do with Black Democrats and other groups who are more trusting of the Democratic Party. He also discusses the presidential prospects of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jon Ossoff.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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