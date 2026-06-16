Transcript: How Opposing Data Centers Can Save Democracy

I think that’s a huge part of it. The reason billionaires and trillionaires are a threat is in part because there are no rules, or very minimal rules, on how much they can spend on elections and how much they can spend to buy off politicians.

And we know that there’s a lot of dark money flooding into races at every level right now. That’s part of it—a lot of Democrats are looking to either tap into those resources or actually to just not trigger a huge spend, because they’re fighting really dirty.

Bacon: Crypto companies killed off, defeated Sherrod Brown’s functioning. It is a real thing, yeah.

Taylor: Yeah. Or look at this—there’s the New York congressional primary that Alex Bores is in. And this is a guy who worked at Palantir and then quit, because he had—I wouldn’t say a moral awakening, because he’d been involved in labor and other causes before—but left in protest due to some of their dealings with Trump 1.0.

And these super PACs funded by Silicon Valley are now trying to use that against him: Oh, he’s a Palantir employee. And he’s actually—in other words, they’re shameless. They are willing to absolutely punch below the belt, and they’re funding millions of dollars into this, and that’s just one race.

So I think politicians are afraid. I think, though, a lot of voters are tired of fear. They’re tired of fearful politicians. And the way to cut through the noise is to stake a clear moral position, name the proper enemies, speak to this discontent, and believe what the tech executives have been saying. Believe them when they say their agenda is to replace human workers and to replace our relationships. They want to be our bosses, and they want to be our girlfriends and our boyfriends. And believe them when they say that they’re willing to risk ending the world.

I think a lot of what they say about their superintelligent machines and stuff is sci-fi. But I believe them. I believe Dario Amodei, and I believe Elon Musk when they both say they think there’s a 20-to-25 percent chance that AI will annihilate humanity. Now, I don’t think their computers are as good, as great, as conscious as they think they are. But I do believe them when they say that’s an acceptable level of risk. That’s what I believe. And that is demented.

Bacon: I interviewed somebody who’s made the same point of just listen to what they say. That person’s name is Bernie Sanders. And Sanders has come up with this idea of a sovereign wealth fund where the government controls how these companies—I’m not sure how I feel about it. I think it’s an idea that’s out there, and I’m glad he’s pushing stuff, but I’m not sure that’s where I want to land. I’m curious what you think.

Taylor: Yeah. I’m with you. What worries me about it—and you can see this in OpenAI’s openness to some version of this—these companies are not against it. They have very inflated stock valuations at this point. They might like to have—and they’ve been seeking to merge with the federal government.

Bacon: It’s true.

Taylor: They’re like, Let’s do it. Let’s get married. I don’t love a scenario where the American people have even more exposure or investment in these firms and this technology being, quote-unquote, profitable—because the profit is, at this point, based on very socially pernicious consequences. The displacement of labor, the burning of immense amounts of fossil fuel.

I think the climate dimension of this is just incredibly critical. There was just a very reputable academic study that came out that said due to the build-out of new crypto and AI data centers, the demands of the energy sector could increase by almost 30 percent in the next four years alone.

So yeah, I don’t want the American people to have a piece of a toxic asset. That’s it.

And industrial policy, though—I think Trump has shown that industrial policy is possible. And under different conditions, in different countries or with different leaders, you can use those tools in really powerful ways. You can say renewable energy only. You can say labor protections. You can say privacy protections. You can say accurate data sets. You can say all sorts of things using the power of the state. But I think the proposal on the table is not going in that direction.

I also think, for me, one of the biggest bulwarks against this technology is investing in social services. In other words, the more excellent our healthcare is, the less we want an AI doctor. The better funded our schools are and the lower the teacher-to-student ratio, the less we’re tempted by the idea of plugging every kid into a Google-controlled iPad.

And that’s—I think in this book with Naomi Klein that we have coming out in September, that’s part of it: we need to make the real human living world irresistible and supportive and secure enough that actually part of the appeal of these virtual tools is diminished.

Right now, people are turning to AI because sometimes it’s the only option. And that is the vicious cycle that we are in, where the diminishment of public services feeds a demand for tools that further degrade those services and also further enrich the people who own them.

Bacon: You mentioned the book you’re doing with Naomi Klein. I think the title is End Times Fascism. So tell people—tell me what “end times fascism” is.

Taylor: Yeah. The subtitle is And the Fight for the Living World, so it’s not all negative.

“End times fascism”—it’s our attempt to understand what kind of fascism we are living through, what has changed. It’s based on a piece that we wrote for The Guardian that came out not this April but the April before. And essentially it’s looking at the main constituencies of this far-right alliance. Fascism historically is always a weird amalgam. In fact, that’s what the word “fascism” comes from—it’s a bundle. So it’s always contradictory. We’re looking at what is making up the reactionary right today. And the tech sector is a major prong, as well as the religious right and also this ethnonationalist front as well.

Bacon: Let’s pursue one of the premises. What is the “end times” part? I think people know what fascism is. But what’s the “end times” part?

Taylor: The “end times” part is that this is an alliance that is flirting with the end of the world. They’re so comfortable in the sense that we will make it. So on the tech side—we all know this. This is just part of being alive today: you’re like, Oh, there’s another bunker. There was a recent piece about Peter Thiel going to Argentina, and part of it is he loves Milei and his libertarian policies, and also, if there’s a nuclear war, maybe it’ll be OK there.

Or we have people leading the charge into these wars in the Middle East thinking that they’re going to hasten Armageddon, because they’re in these biblical narratives.

So this sense that—and the thing is, we are operating in a moment of unprecedented global crises. The climate crisis, as much as we’re not talking about it these days, is very real. The threat of artificial intelligence—my idea of what the threat is might not perfectly align with what Musk is saying or Altman or Amodei, but I think there are very real dangers here.

The dangers are real, and we have world-destroying tools that our species has not had before. So we’re trying to think about what that means for our politics and how the hell we get out of this.

Bacon: You and I met in, I think, 2022 or 2023. You were working at the Debt Collective, and the thing you all were working on then was getting the Biden administration to cancel—you always said “don’t say forgive”—

Taylor: Don’t say “forgive.”

Bacon: And I think it’s an important distinction. Cancel student debt. So I want to ask you about—we’re about to start this Democratic primary, and this sort of why Biden lost and why Biden wasn’t popular. I think the narrative the Democratic Party has concluded is that he was a little too left on economics and a little too focused on the college grads and not focused on the working class.

And the embodiment of bad ideas was canceling student debt. I think you’re going to hear probably 15 candidates say a version of that, even the quote-unquote progressive ones. So respond to the sort of—Biden was—the student debt policy was emblematic of Biden’s bad instincts. How do you respond?

Taylor: Yeah. Certainly an idea, and it’s being pushed by the corporate wing of the Democratic Party, mostly.

Zooming out—I helped found a group called the Debt Collective, which is the first union of debtors. We have been organizing people—student borrowers, also medical debtors, people with back rent debt—to fight, inspired by the example of the labor union. Essentially, people who lack wealth need to have power in numbers. We need to have solidarity in order to push for political change.

So yeah, we never talk about forgiveness because we don’t think that people need to be forgiven for going into medical debt or going into student debt. Or often going into credit card debt. If you live in a state where the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, I don’t really think it’s your fault if you end up having to borrow to make ends meet.

And in fact, I think it was yesterday, there was news that the Trump administration is now thinking about further eroding the Affordable Care Act but also offering people loans to cover their medical emergencies. Debt’s not always a choice.

What we are saying at the Debt Collective is, again, a clear and moral position: guess what? People should have the right to be educated. We live in an incredibly complicated society. We at some point decided that public education K through 12 should exist and that people should be able to go to school and get that level of education. We live in a more complicated world. Let’s add four years.

This is how higher education in the United States actually began, if you go back and you look at the GI Bill and the building of these incredible public institutions of learning and research. These were public goods that became privatized over time and became financed by tuition, which means financed by debt. That is actually a new development. And so our proposition is: let’s cancel student loans and let’s make college free as a public good.

And that feels to me all the more urgent right now in this moment of AI. I think it’s actually very connected to the AI discussion. When we’re talking about, Oh my God, what is knowledge? What is truth? How do we discern fact from fiction? I think that the fight for public education is actually incredibly urgent.

And the right knows this. Why is the right laser-focused on attacking education, attacking academic research, attacking funding for science? Because they know that it is a threat to their oligarchic and racist and misogynist ambitions. And in fact, the Heritage Foundation released a report recently that said, You know what? Too many women are going to college because they get subsidized student loans and there’s federal investment. And when they do that, they just don’t have enough of the right kind of white babies that we want them to have. So this should be a Democratic Party issue. And instead they’re like—

Bacon: When you said “this,” you mean free college, higher education, defending colleges.

Taylor: Also just defending it as a public good, not, Oh, you’ll get job training. Maybe we’ll fix the economy with some education. No. Education is something that matters for a democratic society and that people should be able to access.

And the thing is, Biden should have listened to us, because we laid out a way to cancel student debt quickly and efficiently. If I had been in charge, I would have also canceled all the debt owed to veterans from military hospitals and created an alliance, presented it as solidaristic. Instead, there was a lot of misinformation about the demographics—who is a student debtor. It was always this idea as though, Oh, they all went to Harvard or something.

No—if you go to Harvard, you actually don’t graduate with student debt, because there’s this huge endowment that is owned by this tiny little university. Most people with student debt went to for-profit colleges, to vocational colleges, to public schools. Forty percent of people with student debt don’t have college degrees because they couldn’t manage to get through school because they worked three jobs.

So this is definitely going to be a live issue. Right now, the Debt Collective is continuing to fight. We’re actually pushing—we think there should be another payment pause, because people are in such a financial emergency and the Trump administration has thrown the student loan system into such incredible disarray.

Debt is exploding under Donald Trump because cost of living has not come down, because of the changes to the student loan system. They’ve gotten rid of—they’re attacking programs like the SAVE Plan, which listeners probably know about. They’re attacking subsidized student loans looking forward.

This is going to be, unfortunately—it’s very tragic to say—more of an issue and more of a pain point for the American people. And I think instead of running away from this issue, the Democrats should own it and say, We’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it right this time, and we’re going to understand why the right has made higher education such a focus of their attacks.

And the last thing I’ll say is: if they don’t, the right is going to take this issue. Just like the Democrats risk the right owning the data center issue and the anti-war space, I have spent the last year listening to right-wing podcasters. I have taken in so much Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes and Nick Shirley. You name it, I’ve listened to it.

Bacon: Bless you, because I’m not going to.

Taylor: They talk about debt all the time. Tucker Carlson took the stage at CPAC, the big conservative conference, and said, We need debt strikes against credit card lenders. Nick Shirley’s—Why are people believing this kid when he’s doing these investigations into the welfare state? He’s like, We’re all mad because we have student debt. This is an issue in American people’s lives. People are in debt. They cannot pay.

And the problem is—there are many problems with this—when the right takes these issues, guess what? The problem isn’t the economic system at large. It’s not capitalism. No, it’s the Jewish bankers. It’s the immigrants somehow driving up the cost of something, so you have to borrow more. And so it’s incredibly dangerous for the Center for American Progress—or name other names—to run away from this issue, because they are then ceding very real pain and a very real problem to faux populists who will only deepen the problem.

And so that is something I’m worried about. And I just think—what does it say about a party when you can’t just say, Yeah, people deserve education. We stand behind education as a public good. We want people to use their real minds. We want people to learn things.

Bacon: So last question. I just got an early edition and then mostly finished reading this book called Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisers, and Israel’s War in Gaza. The author’s name is Akbar Shahid Ahmed. He was at the Huffington Post for a while and is now, I think, at a place called Notice. He was one of the leading reporters in the behind-the-scenes accounts of the Biden administration ignoring federal law in terms of arming the Israelis and allowing the genocide to happen.

So I guess the question I’m going to ask you in a democracy sense is: what do we do with a political party that I’m going to be voting for that legitimized the genocide? I guess there’s talk now about how the people who worked for Biden, who were involved in the policy, should not get jobs in government in the future. Which I’ve heard. But I’m not really sure what that does for me—if Jake Sullivan can’t be secretary of state, I’m not sure what that really does.

But in a certain sense, what should we do? How do we deal with a party that wants to say we’re going to defend democracy in this country but leaned into legitimizing a genocide and really won’t apologize for it, even now? A lot of the leaders in the party are still much more focused on Israel is good than genocide is bad.

Taylor: Yeah. That’s a huge question. How do we build the power to transform American electoral politics when we are locked into this two-party, first-past-the-post system that I know you have talked about a lot with your listeners?

There are major impediments in terms of just the way our politics are structured, and it’s getting worse—with the attacks on voting rights and the all-in on gerrymandering. Now you can do it for partisan purposes.

Bacon: And it’s happening everywhere, yeah.

Taylor: Yeah. And people—this is the thing. People need to get organized. Often when I give talks in public and people raise their hand and go, What can I do about all the problems you’re naming?—my response is always, You have to join with other people. You have to find some kind of political home where you are, and it doesn’t have to be perfect. There is no perfect solution. There is no button that will save the world. You have to build power with people where you are.

If it’s a data center fight, join a data center fight. If it’s Indivisible or a chapter of DSA, or if you have the ability to form a union or join a union—a tenant union—join the Debt Collective. We have to join things, because they have money, and we have the many in theory, but we have to be organized to exert collective power. And I do think we need that organizational force, and then we need that moral clarity.

I think we were told right after the 2024 election, Oh, there’s a vibe shift. Cruelty is cool now. I think we can say now that was bullshit, and it was wishful thinking, not just on the right, but among some in the Democratic Party.

Bacon: Today is the day to abandon trans people was literally said by, from November to January after the election, by all these people.

Taylor: It was real wish-casting. And I think—no, we’re not throwing people under the bus. We’re going to have moral clarity. And I think, in this moment—Naomi and I end this book by saying: yeah, we need to say international law, we should try it. Universality, let’s try it. Let’s really mean it—that these are principles that we take for granted. But if you actually try to enact them, they’re really radical. And that’s the horizon we need to work for.

And the thing is, at this point, on the issue of Palestine, the American people in general are absolutely opposed to what happened and what transpired. And there’s still just enough democracy in our diminishing and racing-towards-fascism society that I think the party is going to have to respond to that.

And we just need the courage of our convictions, and we need to organize. And that’s it. And that means doing Substack Lives and talking, but it also means getting offline, meeting with people, and building those relationships and doing the annoying work of social change.

Bacon: As you’ve been talking, the thing I’ve been heartened by the last year—until this conversation, I was probably thinking about the New York race where they had this unknown person who brought enthusiasm, energized people, and also had a lot of moral clarity, as in Zohran. But I think the data center fight actually might be a better example of the kind of organized democracy we really need. It’s not about one person—it’s about the many.

Taylor: Yeah. And it is an opportunity for people to see how much they have in common with each other and to break us out of these cartoonish narratives about each other. That’s also why I stay committed to the Debt Collective, because medical debt—that’s another huge unifying point.

I think something like 92 percent of people, according to polls, believe that medical debt should all be canceled. There are so many issues. The issue of money out of politics. There are so many issues that people could organize around.

I think on the electoral reform front, it’s more parties. We—you know what we hate? We hate the Democrats and the Republicans at this moment. A more parties movement could actually be one way of framing a horizon—more proportional representation, money out of politics.

And that’s not to downplay what we’re up against. I’ve been in the trenches for a long time at this point, and it’s hard out there. And the presence of a fascist trillionaire is going to make it that much harder. But that means we have to meet the moment, and we have to get organized. And I think there’s so much to work with right now. And that whole moment where they were like, “Progressives are over. We’re on this reactionary train. Get on board”—no. That was a total lie.

And so there’s something bubbling up in this moment. And as a result, even after writing a book called End Times Fascism, I’m not completely discouraged.

Bacon: That left me thinking—and I’ll ask my final—is it better to be focused on one person or one movement these next couple of years? How important is it that AOC or Ro Khanna fills all our needs and runs the greatest campaign of all time? And is there any alternative to that?

Taylor: Yeah. To me, the electoral dimension is important. But we—the American political system is geographically based. And so ultimately, I vote in a primary, I vote in an election, I donate to people I like. But that’s not where the work is. And these people are not messiahs. AOC’s one person in a large Congress, and she’s in a party that has the minority. So it really should only take a tiny amount of my brain space.

What really matters, I think, is how we are organizing in other realms to change conditions or to spread different ideas. That’s why I’ve stayed dedicated to the Debt Collective for all these years—it’s a space where I think I can help build power with other people and change the political conversation and maybe change the political terrain.

But I think sometimes we spend too much time on the horse race and expect too much of people who are in these elected positions, when what we need to do is continue to work so that they actually are able to exercise more power in the ways that we want them to.

Bacon: Great place to end. Astra, tell people where they can find your work—I know you’re on social media and so on.

Taylor: On all of the platforms that are bad. But really, what I want people to do is: if you have debt, or if you consider yourself an ally of people who lack wealth, then join the Debt Collective. That’s my top request all the time.

Bacon: All right. Good. Astra, thanks for joining me. I appreciate it. Good to see you.

Taylor: Thanks for having me.

Bacon: Bye-bye.