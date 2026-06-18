Trump Hit Oil and Gas Harder Than Climate Policy Ever Could

It would never have happened. Although you wouldn’t have known it from the CEOs’ grousing, the Biden administration never took a serious interest in phasing out fossil fuels. It opted for tax breaks and modest regulations to gradually incentivize lower-carbon alternatives; after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promptly begged our fossil fuel industry’s top brass to drill more. Ironically, it took one of the world’s biggest coal, oil, and gas enthusiasts—Donald Trump—to trigger “the largest fossil fuel capital annihilation event in history,” as French philosopher Pierre Charbonnier called it in the first month of the Iran war.

Comparing Trump’s actions with the visions of climate advocates is grimly instructive. No climate law or treaty promised to knock out even a fraction of the supplies that were taken offline during the Iran war. Drillers nevertheless persisted in warning that the sky would fall if climate policymakers got their way, explaining that they had a moral duty to satisfy surging fossil fuel demand in fast-growing Asian countries. In the last days of the Biden administration, in November 2024, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods complained that the climate policies “that have been pursued to date are very narrowly focused on limiting the supply of traditional sources,” which wasn’t remotely true. He cautioned that such (nonexistent) strategies threatened global economic growth and prosperity for the world’s poor. The same year, the CEO of Saudi Aramco talked about the need to “abandon the fantasy of phasing out oil and gas,” which was never on the verge of happening at any meaningful scale.

If there is a silver lining to be found in the last few months, it’s that middle- and low-income countries are increasingly seeing the fossil fueled development that Exxon and Aramco have tied their futures to as a bad bet for energy security. If the Strait of Hormuz does reopen—and supplies gradually come back online in the coming months and years—the International Energy Agency predicts that newly accessible supplies of oil will overwhelm demand. For a Trump administration more committed than ever to drill, baby, drill, that could spell disaster for its favorite industry, tanking margins for smaller and midsize producers who need higher global prices in order to break even on pricier, unconventional drilling.