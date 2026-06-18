When Did Scammy Patent Medicines Become A Republican Thing?

The GOP actions are in response to a multimillion-dollar influence campaign led by Jerry W. Ross, founder of a kratom manufacturer called Botanic Tonics, a company in which Mullin invested between $500,000 and $1 million. Ross founded his company seven years after being released from prison, where he’d been sent for diverting $10 million from Oklahoma oil and gas companies that he ran under the name Jerry D. Cash. In 2023, the FDA seized 250,000 bottles of Botanic Tonics kratom from a Tulsa warehouse and posted on its website that “kratom is not lawfully marketed in the U.S. as a drug product, a dietary supplement, or a food additive in conventional food.” But last December the Justice department abruptly dropped its prosecution of Botanic Tonics. Just another day in the Trump administration.

But the Times story got me thinking: When did patent medicines—which today go by the more polite name dietary supplement—become the exclusive province of the Republican Party?

If this legacy of chicanery possesses any political pedigree at all, it’s Democratic. That’s because, after the Pure Food and Drugs Act put most peddlers of liniments and kidney renovators and bladder remedies out of business, medicine shows continued to flourish in the then-solidly-Democratic South. The last great medicine show was the Hadacol Caravan, which barnstormed through the 1940s featuring stars like Hank Williams and Mickey Rooney. The Caravan’s impresario was one Dudley J. LeBlanc, a Democratic state senator in Louisiana. LeBlanc manufactured a “vitamin supplement” called Hadacol whose popularity, especially in dry counties, derived from its alcohol content of 12 percent, memorialized in a popular country-western song called “What Put the Pep In Grandma.”