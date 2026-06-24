Donald Trump’s anger at the media over his Iran fiasco is mounting. He snapped at a reporter for noting that Americans might not support spending $80 billion more on the war {as the Pentagon has requested) given widespread economic distress. Trump even dubiously claimed the public would gladly support this. Then, at a rally, Trump seethed at the media for not being worshipful of his handling of the Iran talks. He also nonsensically suggested he’s solved the nuclear issue entirely. Trump also tweeted angrily that the media is belittling his glorious triumph. He’s under immense pressure to show results: In a devastating segment, a Fox News anchor pointed to a new poll showing Trump’s approval on the economy at 33 percent. Then the anchor said: This is lower than Joe Biden was at his absolute worst point ever. In this, Fox hit him with the ultimate humiliation. We talked to international relations expert Nicholas Grossman. We discuss his new piece explaining why time is not on Trump’s side in these talks, how all this is breaking up the Trump coalition in new ways, and what a disaster it could prove for JD Vance’s coming presidential run. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Angry Trump Seethes at Media as Fox Drops Truly Humiliating Poll Data
As Trump’s poll numbers worsen and his anger deepens over his Iran fiasco, an international relations expert explains why he’s caught in a geopolitical trap that will only get worse.
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