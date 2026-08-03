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Court Rules Trump Clearly Wanted to Discriminate Against New Citizens

A federal court has blocked the Trump administration’s ban on voter registration assistance for new citizens.

A new citizen in Rhode Island smiles as she's handed a bag of voting materials. Other new citizens sit near her.
A new citizen in Rhode Island is handed a bag of voting materials during a naturalization ceremony, July 22.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A new citizen in Rhode Island is handed a bag of voting materials during a naturalization ceremony, July 22.

The Trump administration’s attempt to prevent new American citizens from receiving help on voter registration was blocked in federal court Monday.

U.S. District Judge Adam B. Abelson paused a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy from last August preventing nonpartisan groups from helping new citizens register to vote.

Under the policy, only state and local election officials were allowed to offer help with voter registration at citizenship ceremonies, prompting the League of Women Voters and National Council of Jewish Women (NJCW) to sue the government over it.

“NCJW has amply shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its claim that the Ban was motivated by discriminatory intent,” Abelson wrote in his ruling. “The various statements by government officials leading up to the Ban that NCJW cites further support this conclusion, including USCIS Director Joseph Edlow’s statement that immigrants threaten to reshape the nation electorally by becoming citizens.”

Abelson also cited Edlow’s comments to right-wing website Breitbart last year, in which he claimed that Democrats’ “long-term plan, I think we have to assume, was to grant some sort of mass amnesty, make them all citizens, and then spread them out to try to change demographics elsewhere throughout the country.”

The ruling restores the agency’s previous policy, where nonpartisan organizations are allowed to help with voter registration when state and local election officials aren’t able to attend naturalization ceremonies. It’s a policy that was in place for decades until 2025, including during Trump’s first term, and thousands of new voters have benefited. In 2024, the League of Women Voters helped to register over 122,000 new voters at naturalization ceremonies.

Abelson’s ruling is not final, but only pauses USCIS’s policy while it gets a full review in federal court. The government’s own words won’t help its case, considering that many administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have echoed statements alluding to the white nationalist “great replacement” theory that liberals and the left seek to replace a white electorate with nonwhite immigrants. For now, though, new citizens should have an easier time registering to vote.

Hafiz Rashid/
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Trump Furious as Jeanine Pirro “Choked” in Reflecting Pool Case

Trump is considering firing the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia after she dropped the Reflecting Pool “vandalism” case.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro looks on during a press conference.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro

President Trump is not happy over how Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, handled the prosecution of alleged vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

CNN reports that Trump is considering firing Pirro, a former Fox News host, over the Department of Justice’s legal admission that the pool’s peeling stemmed from “flawed” renovation work and not vandals like ex–Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who was federally indicted before charges against him were dropped.

One unnamed source told CNN that Trump is “furious” with Pirro and thinks that it’s “highly likely she’s removed from her job,” while another told the network that the president was “blindsided” by the DOJ filing from Pirro’s office.

“The president did not know beforehand that she was going to do that,” the source told CNN.

Trump confirmed his dissatisfaction with Pirro Monday, telling reporters in the Oval Office that he thinks “she choked, because the judge was really vicious. Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don’t know what the hell happened.”

When a reporter asked Trump if he was reconsidering Pirro’s role, he snapped.

“I don’t know what—you’re fake news. Don’t ever talk again. You’re fake news, one of the worst in the business. Fortunately, nobody watches you,” Trump said.

Trump has made construction, beautification, and renovation projects around Washington, D.C., his highest priority in his second term, but his $14 million efforts to “fix” the Reflecting Pool keep failing. The “American flag blue” paint he added because he didn’t like the look of green algae was quickly obscured by, well, algal blooms. His contractors added hydrogen peroxide to kill the algae, failing to realize that it’s a paint thinner, and the blue lining started to peel away.

Unwilling to admit that he caused the peeling, Trump went on a witch hunt against alleged vandals, which is where the spurious charges from Pirro’s office against Hearn came from. Now that the case has fallen through, Trump may soon take out his anger by firing Pirro. Meanwhile, the pool looks much worse than before.

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Republicans Now Trying to Trick Voters Into Limiting Their Own Power

Missouri Republicans are pushing a devious ballot measure this primary election.

A person writes at a table with a big "Vote" cardboard divider blocking him and his ballot from view.
Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Missourians are about to vote on their own power to change the state constitution.

Missouri, along with 26 other states and Washington, D.C., has a process by which voters can gather signatures and initiate amendments to the state constitution by putting a ballot measure to a vote. As it stands, if a citizen-led amendment wins a simple statewide majority—six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts—the initiative will pass.

But Tuesday’s primary election might take that away.

Amendment 4, placed on the ballot by Missouri Republicans, would require any citizen-led amendment to pass in all eight districts, rather than the traditional six. This means that any single district could tank an amendment, regardless of popular support in the rest of the state. No other state makes it that hard.

“I view it as a politician’s power grab,” Franklin County resident Derek Schriewer told The Missouri Independent. “They are trying to take away a typical function that we have had for over 100 years for citizens to be able to hold politicians accountable.”

Doug Kerr, chairman of the Knox County Republican Central Committee and a staunch supporter of Amendment 4, argued that GOP interests were not getting enough representation—despite the Republican supermajority in the state legislature.

“Our voices are not being heard,” Kerr told The Missouri Independent. “We’re not just a democracy. We are a democratic republic, and the rights of the minority should at least be heard. And right now, they’re not.”

Amendment 4 has powerful allies, and not just among Republican state representatives. It has also been endorsed by Missouri’s most salient agricultural lobby, the Missouri Farm Bureau, as well as the Missouri Right to Life PAC. Campaign spending, both for and against the measure, is through the roof, and Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins is predicting the highest primary turnout among Missouri voters since 2004.

In recent years, Missouri voters have relied on citizen-led amendments to expand Medicaid access, legalize recreational marijuana, approve sports betting, and enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

The irony of Amendment 4 is that it only cuts one way. Lawmakers aren’t limiting their own power to change the state constitution—they will still have the power to put constitutional amendments on the ballot. But if voters want to do the same thing, they’re out of luck.

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Trump Makes Bonkers Claim About Strait of Hormuz

Sure, Jan.

Donald Trump puckers his lips and raises an index finger while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump claimed Monday he was in talks to open the Strait of Hormuz “literally by tomorrow”—while Iran has denied speaking to the United States. 

Speaking at a press conference to sign an executive order, Trump rambled about ongoing talks with Iran to reopen the strait. 

“It’s not very complex. We’re talking about the strait, the opening of the strait, having it open, literally by tomorrow. Completely open,” Trump said. The president claimed that would be the first phase before proceeding to denuclearization talks.

Don’t hold your breath. Trump has teased an imminent deal with Iran more than three dozen times since the war began six months ago, and this doesn’t appear to be any different. 

Trump told reporters Sunday that he’d called off another “massive attack,” because U.S. allies in the Middle East believed that Tehran was ready to make “a deal on Hormuz.” The president indicated that the talks would begin Monday. 

But Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, told reporters Monday that Iran was not currently in talks with the U.S. He said Iran was in the final stages of discussions with Oman to open the strait.  

In response, Trump called Iran’s leadership “unbelievably duplicitous,” claiming in a social media post before the press conference they’d begged him to restart talks.  

Still, Trump inexplicably promised there would be progress. “We’re gonna find out today or tomorrow. I mean, they’re gonna go quickly, one way or another,” he said during the press conference. 

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RFK Jr. Faces First Two Deaths From Explosive Diarrhea Parasite

Michigan officials noted that cyclosporiasis is usually not a life-threatening illness.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sits in a Cabinet meeting
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The cyclosporiasis outbreak just turned deadly.

Two people died in Michigan after contracting cyclosporiasis, the state’s health department announced Monday. They’re the first confirmed deaths in the country that have been tied to the public health crisis spurred by a single-celled parasite found on iceberg lettuce.

Both people had “significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, noting that no additional information about the specific cases will be shared.

“Cyclosporiasis is generally not a life-threatening illness,” the statement continued. “Death resulting from cyclosporiasis is uncommon in the United States.”

So far, the state health agency has tallied 11,234 cases and 193 confirmed hospitalizations associated with the illness.

Those numbers would indicate that federal health agencies are far behind in their own analysis of the parasite’s spread—or, at the very least, are failing to inform the American people as to the true nature of the nationwide threat. As of Monday, the CDC’s “fast facts” page on cyclosporiasis recorded “at least 1,947” cases and 98 hospitalizations across nine states.

In a July 28 memo, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it had received reports of at least 6,707 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis, though an additional 11,500 cases had not yet been confirmed.

An analysis by The New Republic of state health agency data found at least 18,517 cases across the nine states listed by the CDC. The survey compiled reported figures from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. However, several of those states had not updated their own public-facing data within days or even weeks, suggesting that the current case tally could be much higher.

Health officials said that anyone experiencing symptoms should reach out to a health care provider right away. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis can include sudden, prolonged diarrhea; bloating, severe stomach cramps, loss of appetite, extreme lethargy, and even a low-grade fever, though many people infected by the parasite show no symptoms at all, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Those most at risk of serious illness from the parasite are the elderly, infants, and people with compromised immune systems.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday that public health investigators were having a difficult time tracking the disease as it can take people one to two weeks to exhibit symptoms after the consumption of infected food.

The current outbreak has been linked to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants, supplied by one of the largest fresh-produce suppliers in the country, Taylor Farms. The pro-Trump produce supplier sells products to Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, SYSCO, Aldi, Target, and Dollar General. It also sells food for private-label brands such as Whole Foods’ “365” line, and offers assembly-line products for a slew of fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, and more.

Investigators are also examining other possible causes for the uptick, which has seen cases of cyclosporiasis increase across 45 states in 2026 thus far. It is not clear if the cases are all tied to the contaminated lettuce, according to the CDC.

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