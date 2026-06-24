Why This Year Could Be a Massive Democratic Wave

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The swing districts in the midterms this year aren’t just suburban areas with lots of white college graduates and rural and exurban places with lots of whites without degrees. Carrie Dann, managing editor of the Cook Political Report, says that districts with large numbers of minorities in states such as Texas and Florida could flip to the Democrats because of President Trump’s declining support among Latino voters in particular. Overall, Dann says that Democrats are favorites to flip the House, because of Trump’s deep unpopularity. The Senate will be much more challenging for the party, which must flip four seats in the chamber. She named Alaska, Maine, North Carolina, and Ohio as the places Democrats are mostly likely to flip a seat, arguing that Texas and Iowa will be more challenging. She said Democrats were strongest in North Carolina, because of their candidate, former Governor Roy Cooper.