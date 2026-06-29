The British Paper That Americans Are Rushing to Read

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The news about the news has been terrible over the last year: CBS News taken over by Bari Weiss; Jeff Bezos pushing The Washington Post opinion section to the right; CNN, The New York Times, and other outlets often choosing to downplay the radicalism of President Trump so they can portray themselves as neutral and objective; numerous local and national outlets laying off reporters. But The Guardian US is the rare positive news media story. The London-based paper is vastly expanding its audience and staff size in the United States. It’s covering Trump honestly and directly. Steve Sachs, managing director of The Guardian US, explains the paper’s strategy in the latest edition of Right Now. The paper’s core journalism is global, independent, and free, and he argues all three are essential.