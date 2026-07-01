Transcript: Democrats Need a Reconstruction Agenda

Gurri: Yeah. So I try to be pretty humble about talking about what works in a campaign. Because I’ve never run or won one.

Bacon: Only person in the world that feels that way. Good for you.

Gurri: Yeah. No, I really just don’t like armchair doing it. What I can say, just from the sense of perceptions—again, having no authority whatsoever on the subject—is, for example, our trade proposal, Steve Randy Waldman’s trade proposal. Everyone has said, How the heck are you going to explain this to voters? It’s very technocratic. But I think it’s easy.

His trade proposal is essentially an old idea at the top level, which is free but balanced trade. And I think that’s relatively easy to sell now of all times, because Trump is just all about tariffs—and of course he’s done the worst possible version of them, but that’s a good way to discredit just bluntly doing tariffs. But no one wants to go back to the neoliberal trade regime, mostly because it resulted in deindustrialization and trade imbalances, which were very related to each other.

So I think, like, campaigning on a top level—we want free but balanced trade, the tariffs don’t work—you could say to the people who care about this stuff, which is some, it’s not no voters—you could say, Look, Trump did all these tariffs and our trade imbalance got worse, and China’s trade surplus got better, so clearly that’s not working. Here’s an alternative where we get the best of both, essentially. And that actually is true in this case, for his policy.

Not all the things we go into are like that, though. Like Moira Berstein’s essay is about climate-risk mitigation for housing, specifically. And that’s a super-detailed technocratic thing.

Bacon: This is, in other words—this is not a campaign guide.

Gurri: Exactly. It’s really not. I would like for Democrats, especially ones running for office for the next two years, to see this, have it in mind, and think about how they can position themselves so that if they implement these things, they haven’t been misleading. I want them to talk about the spirit of the thing, or the high-level public-facing elevator pitch for it. I don’t want them to just say, Oh, we won’t do that, and then do it. I don’t want that, obviously. I want honesty. The level of sheer dishonesty in the Trump era has been mind-boggling.

Not encouraging that by any means. But it’s definitely not a campaign guide. It’s more of a governing philosophy, I would say, even more than a policy document.

Bacon: And that leads me to the next question. So there are two views of the Republican Project 2025, and I think it’s worth putting both of those. One view is that it unified the party’s elite class around a set of goals. They worked out what they’re going to do, and they did it. So that’s a thing the Democrats might want to emulate.

On the other hand, if Harris won the election—and Harris almost did—it would’ve helped that the Republicans put out a bunch of radical-ish stuff in a document that she gets to run against. So in a certain sense, how do we view this enterprise itself? Is it important that the Democrats put out some detailed agendas in this, or they look at yours, look at what CAP does? Is it important that these documents are broad and ambitious, or is it important that they don’t include anything that the other side will use during the campaign?

Gurri: I think you can’t avoid the latter anyway. As we saw with the Harris campaign, she was very minimal, right? She didn’t necessarily push a bunch of big, bold plans. She was very USA is great, we stand for more than this. Frankly, she ran the campaign that everyone’s been asking Democrats to run.

Bacon: Yes.

Gurri: And some of the people who think that didn’t—who want to defend that style—will say it’s because she had history. She didn’t just appear out of nowhere that year. But every candidate is going to have history. They’ll find something, or they’ll make something up.

Bacon: In other words, she ran the populist, poll-tested, economic—move to the right on social issues—campaign these guys, the David Shor crowd, all want, and she just lost.

Gurri: Yeah. No, exactly. I don’t even think she moved to the right, right? But she was very patriotic, and she was not very divisive. She wasn’t very woke, in terms of the stuff—like, whatever. So I don’t think you can shrink from that kind of thing.

I also think part of the game with The Reconstruction Papers, and things like it, is even if it’s not a campaign document, we are sending it to people that are not just policy and media insiders. We are actually trying to make the case for a vision of liberalism that we think is good, and that we should persuade people to want to have. And I don’t necessarily think an election campaign is the place to do that, except at maybe a very high level. But we’ve got a couple of years—let’s proliferate this. Let’s try and get this as popular as it can be, or things like it.

A lot of politics is not just the campaign, but consolidating what your side is on—which, I agree, Project 2025 was probably more focused specifically on elites, but there was some broader conservative-world discourse about it as well.

Bacon: Because you said earlier that adding justices to the Supreme Court, you think, has almost been socialized enough in the party. So do you want Buttigieg, do you want Gavin Newsom or Whitmer or Slotkin to talk about that kind of reform even—adding justices to the Supreme Court? Do you think that we’re already there? Do they have to talk about that? Where do the ambitious-but-controversial ideas go, you think, during the campaign?

Gurri: I think you can’t run to do the specific reform, probably. Again, this is just speculation. But I think you probably don’t run on, I’m going to expand the Court, so much as you run on the corruption of the Court. And that’s what gives you the door to, Here’s what we’re going to do, whatever they end up deciding to do.

And if you’re going to do the Wyden plan, for example—because a one-time expansion, that’s just obviously, we’re redressing a specific wrong. But the Wyden reform, or something like it—which I think is a good idea, and we should do regardless of whether we do the one-time expansion—is saying, Look, the way we’ve been doing this isn’t working.

The stakes of every single judicial nominee have gone through the roof, especially Supreme Court ones. Often it’s not about election results, it’s about who happens to die with what timing and who happens to be in office at that time. The connection to actual elections is zero, pretty much, except that you have to win as often as possible to get your chance whenever it happens to appear.

Let’s tie it to elections. They won’t be these existential, once-in-a-generation affairs. But they’ll still have independence. They’ll still have whatever 10-year we end up giving them. So it’ll be like the Fed. The Fed gets appointed on a regular basis, not lifetime. No one thinks the Fed is not independent. We can keep the Supreme Court independent without having it be like an appointed kingship or something for life.

So I think you can run on that. Running on a Wyden-plan-type thing, I don’t think, is a bad idea. If you’re going to do the one-time expansion, I would say you probably don’t want to run on that. You just want to run on: the Supreme Court is out of control and lawless and corrupt, and we need to do something about it.

Bacon: OK. Project 2025 was done by the Heritage Foundation, a well-known conservative think tank. A lot of the things that are happening now in the Democratic Party are happening from either candidates themselves, politicians, or Center for American Progress, Roosevelt Institute. These are all think tanks that are very tight with the party.

How does Liberal Currents—you all are not trying to be really tight with, you all are not a party or affiliated think tank in a certain way. You’re not in office. How are you going to socialize your ideas in a way, the way that... Because you’re not in the party, you don’t really want to be. So how do you get your ideas moved within the party without this sort of being-inside-of-it sense?

Gurri: Yeah, we are moving into it more, I would say. So it’s, like, how—as you were implying, I would think—we need to change the party if we want them to do the right things in 2029—if they have a trifecta. Part of changing the party is not just changing the elected officials in it. It’s also changing the overall—I don’t know—the intellectual environment, the policymaking environment around it.

And we had a fundraiser at the end of last year in order to grow much larger. Part of it was to promise to produce the Reconstruction Papers as well. I’m having conversations with people like yourself to try and spread awareness of it, with people who are watched by policymakers as well. We’re reaching out to some policymakers directly, inasmuch as some of our writers are connected to that world. Long story short, just like we’re trying to transform the Democratic Party through primaries, we’re also trying to transform the media and think-tank environment around the Democratic Party. And we want to be a big part of that. That’s what we’re trying to do.

Bacon: That leads me to my last question, which will be—so talk about where you, Liberal Currents, see last week. In other words, the New York primaries—I perceive you all as being not necessarily where DSA is, but not necessarily where Hakeem Jeffries is either. And I perceive that to be a place where actually a lot of Democratic voters are, too.

My sense is the average Democrat that I talk to is not a hardcore socialist who is for Medicare for All at all times—I’m not against, I’m for that, but I’m just saying—nor are they Israel is great, we must defend Israel at all times. My sense is most of them are, “Trump is bad. We should win elections, fight him, and make sure there’s not another Trump again.” That seems to be where—now, I’m not sure they would call that liberalism. They would just call that logical. But is that where you all are, in a certain sense?

Gurri: Oh, yeah, definitely. Chance Phillips wrote something about last Tuesday for us, and he called it the Democratic Tea Party, which everyone hates. We got 100 replies that were like, Don’t call it that. The Tea Party was terrible, and they were astroturf. Fair enough. But anyway, that’s what everyone calls it.

And his point was, the DSA was, like, the single biggest winner, because they were well-organized—they’d benefited from about a decade of socialism becoming less of a terrible, scary word on the left. But also they weren’t the only ones. Outside of New York City, there were a lot of not even left, but, like you were saying, candidates—

Bacon: Outliers.

Gurri: —that were not Hakeem Jeffries, who were not strongly pro-Israel, and who just are running on, I’m pissed off about Trump, and I’ll do something about him, because I know you’re pissed off about him. And Chance lists a few of those who are not DSA. Even Lander himself—Lander used to be DSA, obviously. He’s my district, by the way. And I voted for him.

The way I interpret it is, we’re still just starting to see—so you see polls that say Trump’s approval rating is the lowest it’s ever been, but more interesting than that even is, even before it dipped that low, on the disapproval side, it’s almost 100 percent strongly disapprove, where they show disapprove or strongly disapprove. People are very mad.

And I was talking to an elected official who goes to a lot of union events. And for years, those union events always had tons of people with MAGA hats. But last year—this was like June or July last year, even, not even that late—she went to one, and none of them were. They were all pissed off. So there’s a lot of anger to channel into.

And like you said, it’s not let’s do socialism in America anger. It’s, We have to stop this. This is outrageous. And like you said, they don’t even think of it as liberalism or socialism or something. It’s just like a politics of, We reject this, and we want something better. And so candidates that come in and are like, We will make it our number one thing to reject it, are coming in.

Bacon: You said something about the media environment that intrigued me a little bit, because I worked at FiveThirtyEight, and that was a smaller publication, but at that point there was Twitter, and that was very easy. Everybody was on Twitter. You could really socialize your ideas. So I’m curious—you were talking very openly, which is rare of people, about how we want to change the idea structure, we want to change the intellectual environment in the party.

I’d be curious how you do that. Because I learned about you all through Bluesky, and that’s how I’ve come to see you all, but that is not necessarily reaching the average Democrat the way Twitter was. A lot of elite commentators will refuse Bluesky as too left or too Dem—whatever it is, they won’t join it. So is that a big barrier? What is your strategy to reach people who are not?

How do you shift the environment when—because I don’t perceive you all to be on MSNBC a ton either, and none of you have a New York Times column, as far as I know. What do you do to reach the—how do you influence the party if you’re only on Bluesky and things like that? So talk about how you’re trying to reach the party.

Gurri: Yeah. So Bluesky was very helpful, because a lot of, like you said, the left flank of the party world is in there. It also is one of the few feed-based, not video-based, sites—

Bacon: That’s a good point.

Gurri: —that will actually let you link to things—

Bacon: Yes.

Gurri: —and doesn’t tank that. We’ve done well in terms of just pure views, because you can actually link to things there still.

Perry Bacon: Because Twitter suppresses anything that has a link on it now. So does Facebook. So it’s very hard, very bad for written content.

Gurri: I’ve heard that even LinkedIn does—not that LinkedIn would be the place.

Bacon: I’ve heard that too, actually, yes.

Gurri: Yeah. So there’s that. We’re growing our email list a ton, so we do newsletters. We are seeking to grow in video a lot. We’re investing a lot in that effort on YouTube in particular, but everywhere, really. The Reconstruction Papers itself is in print. It’s not yet shipped out, but getting it out into the print world and mailing it to people, bringing it to conference events and things like that, is another channel.

And then again, conversations like I’m having with you. Again, I live in New York City. We fundraised a lot last year, partly so that I could take this all on and do a lot more media promotion of us. So, getting on MS NOW, we’re getting on other things like that. That’s the goal. We’re still getting there, but that’s certainly something we want to do.

Bacon: Because I think of Hasan Piker as having a lot of—if I was going to take up two news things that I’m reading more than I did last year—Hasan Piker’s done a really great job post-2024 in making himself prominent, and I think you guys have too. He’s more on Twitter, you guys are more on Bluesky. He’s more in video, you guys are more on text. And I know you don’t have the same policy views exactly, but the critique of the Democratic Party is similar from both outlets, I would say.

Gurri: Yeah, makes sense.

Bacon: All right. Anything else? So tell people where they can find you and where they can find Liberal Currents’s work.

Gurri: Yep. There’s liberalcurrents.com, where you can subscribe to us. You can see all our social media there. I am on Bluesky. Adam Gurri—a very easy-to-Google name. I am literally the only Adam Gurri, so it’s very easy to find me.

Bacon: Adam, thanks for joining me. And the Reconstruction Papers are on Liberal Currents’s website, obviously.

Gurri: Yep. I encourage people to check those out. There’s a big link at the top to get to them.

Bacon: Thank you for joining me. Good to see you. Take care. Bye-bye.

Gurri: Thank you. Bye.