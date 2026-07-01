Transcript: Trump-MAGA Rage at Birthright Loss Erupts in Dark Threats

Pinto: Yeah, as we said at the top, it’s concerning that the margin of victory was that small. I do think that precedent and history is on our side, and it will be going forward. But obviously we are concerned, and there are concerns with that.

I would say that ending birthright citizenship is not popular among the American population. Most Americans support birthright citizenship. So I take some solace in that. I take some solace in the fact that Justice Roberts, who sided with the majority on the other cases that went the other way on immigration—I would say that if he’s able to think through this issue and see it as a constitutional matter, I think that’s important. And if precedent continues to be important to the U.S. Supreme Court, then we will continue to get good rulings on this issue.

That doesn’t mean that we won’t see attempts to try to do this through legislative action. But it is a constitutional issue now. Granted, I will give you the fact that there could be a different interpretation and someone can come in and agree with the other four judges.