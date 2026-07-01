Democrats Need a Reconstruction Agenda—Not an Affordability One

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

If they regain power, it’s not enough for Democrats to pass good economic policies and focus on affordability, says Adam Gurri, publisher of Liberal Currents. Instead, he says the party needs a “Reconstruction” agenda that drastically overhauls American government. In the latest episode of Right Now, Gurri describes some of the bold ideas that are part of Liberal Currents’ newly released “Reconstruction Papers.” Gurri says that he isn’t sure if Democratic politicians should tout these exact ideas on the campaign trail. Instead, the Reconstruction Papers are a kind of a liberal version of Project 2025, a super-ambitious governing agenda that could guide a Democratic administration in office.