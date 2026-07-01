Democrats Need a Reconstruction Agenda—Not an Affordability One | The New Republic
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Democrats Need a Reconstruction Agenda—Not an Affordability One

Liberal Currents publisher Adam Gurri calls for a sweeping “Reconstruction” agenda for Democrats if they win the presidency in 2028.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

If they regain power, it’s not enough for Democrats to pass good economic policies and focus on affordability, says Adam Gurri, publisher of Liberal Currents. Instead, he says the party needs a “Reconstruction” agenda that drastically overhauls American government. In the latest episode of Right Now, Gurri describes some of the bold ideas that are part of Liberal Currents’ newly released “Reconstruction Papers.” Gurri says that he isn’t sure if Democratic politicians should tout these exact ideas on the campaign trail. Instead, the Reconstruction Papers are a kind of a liberal version of Project 2025, a super-ambitious governing agenda that could guide a Democratic administration in office.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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Video, Politics, Right Now, Democrats, Election 2028