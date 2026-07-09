Texas ICE Killing Darkens: Rep Says Witnesses Pressured to Self-Deport

The three men are Araujo’s brother, Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo, and two workers, Daniel Tirado Pantoja and Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego, Proano told TNR. Family members who are in touch with them confirmed the pressure to sign self-deportation orders, Proano says, adding that some of the men may be inclined to do so to avoid longer-term detention.

“We want full public disclosure of the eyewitness accounts of what actually happened on the day that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed,” Proano said. The pressure to self-deport, Proano added, looks like “an effort by DHS to get rid of the only eyewitnesses to what happened.” TNR emailed questions about this to DHS, which weren’t immediately answered.

There are other reasons to doubt that Araujo would attempt to kill an officer. NBC reports that DHS hasn’t said that the man has a previous criminal record. And Araujo’s son, Ronaldo Salgado, says that the family had actually been preparing for the possibility that he might be picked up by law enforcement, given increased ICE activity in Texas. The family had a plan, according to The Washington Post: He would comply if arrested, refrain from signing anything, and wait for the family to try to get him released.