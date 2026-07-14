Transcript: Trump’s Authoritarianism Has Failed in One Critical Way

Bacon: The media is a business. That’s a good way to put it. Yes, that’s true.

Moynihan: And if you look at, for example, relative to the start of the administration, you have the Ellison family one of the president’s big supporters, now controlling CBS News, bringing in Bari Weiss, now also trying to take control of CNN—and relying very much on the president’s support to do these things.

With the expectation—and Trump is nothing if not honest about the transactional nature of his presidency—with the expectation that they will tamp down on criticism of Trump. And we’ve seen flashpoints like 60 Minutes, I think, reflecting some of those tensions. Much of the time, those tensions will just happen at a level where we don’t see them.

We’ll see people being fired or leaving organizations in a way that’s going to be less dramatic. But right now, a lot more of the media is owned by people who are sympathetic to the president.

Also, look at the Washington Post, which is a shadow of what it used to be, I think, in terms of the quality of the reporting there. But the editorial page is now somewhere to the right of the Wall Street Journal. And this is purely the function of the billionaire owner of the Post, Jeff Bezos, deciding that he is going to realign his political priorities. And looking beyond the traditional media, you look at the Ellison family having a stake in TikTok. You look at how Meta has realigned itself to be more supportive of Trump under Zuckerberg.

So it’s not just the traditional media that has been captured, it’s also elements of social media as well, where Trump has a stronger sense of control over those outlets.

Bacon: So let’s put a bucket of civil society where we say businesses, media, higher ed. I think that gets into your answer some. So you’d say it was a seven and is now a five. So talk about, what’s the good news there? Why has it gone from a seven to a five?

Moynihan: I think the good news is there are court cases where Trump has lost, and I think especially in higher education, some of the institutions that pushed back were successful in court. I think the bad news is there is more just silent acquiescence to Trump’s policies.

And certainly in business and media, the sort of vibe shift has been where CEOs have decided, It’s a better deal for me to give money to the president, or make sure I appoint people in my media businesses that are not going to offend the president, so I continue to do business the way I want to. And that feels very much like the sort of deal that Putin offered the oligarchs. Make sure you’re with me and you’ll be allowed to do your business, but if you cross me, I will go after you.

Bacon: Let me interrupt you to say this. Part of this civil society—civil society in America, the businesses, media, was probably a little less supportive of DEI and other things than it portrayed itself in 2020, right? So some of this is probably these institutions moving back to their norms. Some of this is moving toward Trump.

Some of this might be just—working in corporate America, working in a news institution, I could tell some of these, there were over-the-top displays of, We love diversity. We must hire more women. We must... I think some of that was in the university, in media context. Some of this stuff was, like, adjusting to—people were making decisions maybe they didn’t necessarily agree with, to comply with a vibe shift in 2020 that was pro-diversity. Now they’re moving back to a vibe shift that is anti-diversity. But either way, this is not just Trump, right?

Moynihan: Yeah, I think so. And I know people who work in corporate America, or people who work in government and sitting at a university—there certainly was a sense that some of this felt performative. And it felt like this was a great business opportunity for people who do training in DEI, but not necessarily for the people that they’re claiming to help. That it’s not solving underlying problems.

And then if you were in those trainings and you find them condescending and irritating, that makes you less supportive of the idea of fixing underlying problems. You see how this is how the institution is dealing with it. And so I think Trump has been expert in exploiting that frustration, but going much deeper, right? And so we’re far past the point of removing DEI in the federal government. We’re now at the point of removing civil rights. Like that—

Bacon: We’re firing the generals because you’re Black, functionally, is like what’s happening now. Yeah.

Moynihan: Or dismantling the Office of Civil Rights and the Department of Justice and replacing those spots with people who fundamentally disagree with the notion of civil rights as a race-based phenomena, except for white people who’ve been discriminated against. And so it went from, We’re going to get rid of the excesses of George Floyd, to, actually, We’re going to get rid of the excesses of the Martin Luther King era.

Bacon: That was interesting. That’s a way to put it. OK, I like it put that way. That’s helpful.

Moynihan: And I would have arguments with colleagues in the hallways of my institution, where they might say, “I think things have gone too far.” And I would always say, “Maybe, but as long as we have autonomy to make those decisions, we can correct them ourselves.” We will have an internal conversation where people say, “We need to do this.” People will push back, and we’ll come to some equilibrium eventually where people are reasonably happy with that. Institutions will solve their own conflicts.

It’s very different from having the federal government say, “No, we are going to be the ones who will solve your institutional conflicts, and we’re going to be the ones who dictate the language you can use in your classroom or in your boardroom.” And that’s where we are right now. There’s a much more intrusive federal government project than we had in this previous era.

Bacon: And the final one you listed was control elections. I’m really curious what you’re going to say about this one.

Moynihan: So I think this is—when I wrote the piece last year, I said, “Look, this is the part where there are some structural differences in America relative to Hungary or Turkey.” The federal government does not control elections, right?

Bacon: Or at least doesn’t right now.

Moynihan: Doesn’t right now, but according to the Constitution these are state functions. And that makes it much more difficult for any president to say, I’m going to start messing around with the elections. And the reason that was the last item on the list is, that was the area where Trump had made the least progress, because of those structural factors—but it was also then the area where he had the most reason to pursue that domain, right? To try and make progress.

And so what we are seeing is Trump is investing effort here. But I don’t think to the point where he’s overcoming his structural disadvantages, where the states still control things. And I’ll give you some specific examples here. So he fired a part of the Department of Homeland Security that investigated cyber threats to elections. These were the people who said, “Look, the 2020 election was not fraudulent.” Those people are gone from government.

He’s written executive orders about mail-in voting, asserting a federal power that he doesn’t actually have. He is still trying to pass the SAVE Act even months before the midterm elections, which would be a massive federal intrusion into elections, and also practically unimplementable at this point. If you’re talking to a local election official, this will completely break the election system. Last week he fired the federal heads of the Election Assistance Commission. So he’s doing what he can. He’s launching investigations into previous elections.

Bacon: Particularly in Georgia. They’re raiding offices in Georgia. Yeah.

Moynihan: And if you’re a local election official—and this is one of the things that I think people don’t understand about elections—we depend upon this army of local election officials who are not terribly well-paid, who are mostly doing it as a civic duty. And in the last few years, a lot of those people have been leaving their jobs. A lot of those people have been facing threats and intimidation.

Once that army disappears, it’s not obvious what will replace it. And I do worry that just the culture of intimidation and threat that Trump is creating will lead a lot of people to say, This is not for me. But up to now, the structural barriers remain.

And so maybe Trump will do more—maybe he will send national guards to election sites, maybe he will ramp up more intimidation—but up to now, he does not control how people vote. And this does make the midterms all the more important. And so here again—

Bacon: So it’s like a two, but—

Moynihan: I would say last year, maybe it’s a two out of 10, and now maybe it’s a three or four out of 10.

Bacon: OK, so it’s lower. But—

Moynihan: But still, yeah, he does not have a button he can press that fundamentally changes the nature of our election experience in America.

Bacon: So just to summarize: in terms of controlling bureaucracy, military, internal security, legal system, you feel like there’s a lot of progress he’s made, unfortunately. Civil society, you feel like there’s a mix. In elections, he’s been pretty weakened. So is that a good summary?

Moynihan: Yeah. I think that’s fair.

Bacon: And I guess you wrote a piece, I think it was last July, where you argued America had become, instead of a full-fledged democracy—America had moved from democracy to competitive authoritarianism. Is that still how you feel?

Moynihan: Yeah. No, I think so. I think you ask yourself, Do you want to live in a country where masked federal officials can shoot citizens or non-citizens as they go about their business and never feel consequences? Do you want to live in a country where they can come to your door if you complain about this? Or do you want to live in a country where the president’s enemies are targeted by the justice system? Do you want to live in a country where we see massive corruption that is being ignored by the justice system?

And mostly, I think we would say no, right? But none of these are unfair descriptions of what is happening in America today. And those characteristics are not consistent with a functioning democracy that is holding its politicians accountable, that is holding the agents of the state accountable to the people.

Bacon: I’ll finish by talking about the role you’re playing yourself. You are an academic—you could just probably teach your classes and go home—but instead, you’ve written a ton of great Substack posts. You’re writing for the Times, you’re writing for The Atlantic, you’re doing interviews like this. Because we’re in this moment where the academy, universities, are being attacked, the president is saying, The problem with universities is they are too liberal. They are against the state. They are against me, and therefore they are biased. His supporters are saying that.

To some extent, I worry that particularly some of the boards at universities, the board members of universities themselves, are saying some of these same things—that academia is too anti-Donald Trump, too anti-right. Talk about what you’re doing and why this charge is wrong.

Moynihan: It’s a great question. And again, if you look at the pattern of authoritarianism, it’s not a coincidence that the first places authoritarians want to exert control includes universities, because historically, universities are always a source of dissent and disagreement.

Bacon: And authority, probably, too, in a certain way. Authority as in academic authority, wisdom, their prestige—I’m trying to think of words. People respect what you all think, in a certain sense.

Moynihan: In theory—we’re not always right, but we specialize in having knowledge about key topics, and in general, we’re rewarded for not just acquiring that knowledge, but using it in a non-ideological way, in a way that’s different from if I worked for the Democratic Party or if I worked for a liberal-leaning think tank.

We do have some career incentives that align us towards independence. And I understand that the grand narrative is that that is not true, and that liberals have infested the academic framework. But generally, when I try to publish research, if it’s shoddy, it doesn’t get published.

And so the integrity of how I think about analysis is really important for my career, and that then gives us a certain amount of authority, maybe, to talk about things. And it’s important that we use that authority well, and we stay within our lane of expertise.

And so for me, for the last few years—you ask yourself, if you were living in some other period of history, like Germany in the 1930s, or Eastern Europe in the 1950s or ‘60s, or America in the 1960s, and you say, What would I have been doing in that time period? The answer is, whatever you’re doing today.

And if I study government—most of my career, the study of public administration, I promise you, was incredibly dull. Very few people were interested in civil service laws, right? And suddenly it’s very relevant.

And if you’ve spent—like, I got my PhD in 2002—you spent like a quarter of your life or half of your life working on this topic, and suddenly it’s relevant, you have some obligation to bring that knowledge to the table. And I also think there are degrees to which I’m advantaged here.

So I’m a full professor, I have tenure, I’m at a very good university where generally our university has not penalized people for being critical of the government. I don’t work at a university in Florida or Texas where plausibly I could be fired for saying the things I’m saying. And this is why these structural factors do matter. And some of these are structural factors at the state level—where you have co-partisans of President Trump helping him in his project of limiting dissent by removing structural protections to people working in universities, making it easier to fire them for speech that is critical of the government. And I think in the long run, that’s very bad for our society.

Academics can be very annoying, I’ll be the first to acknowledge, but it’s better that you have some contrary people in the corner who have a little bit of independence to say, “Hey, historically, when you’ve done the things that we’re seeing now, it has not worked out well for society,” and bring that knowledge to the table. And I think we have an obligation to do that. And I also think we’re more likely to do so when we are protected.

Bacon: Good place to end on. Donald Moynihan, professor at University of Michigan. Can We Still Govern? is his Substack, which I highly recommend. Don, thanks for joining me. I appreciate it.

Moynihan: My pleasure. Thank you, Perry.

Bacon: Good to see you. Bye-bye.