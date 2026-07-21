Transcript: Trump Breaks Record Poll Low, Shocking Analyst: “Horrible”

Reynolds: Amen, Greg. Yes, that is exactly what I was saying. And I think there are candidates across the country who break those rigid little norms, and we can learn something from all of them. And that’s what we should be doing. And we should be lifting those people up, instead of having some of these ridiculous interparty fights, or having some of these days where all we do is talk about Trump. Voters are ready to move on, clearly. We need to be too.

Sargent: It sounds like you’re kind of putting your finger on a bit of a paradox, which is: Trump’s madness, the nonstop lunacy, and just the profound incompetence and buffoonery of him on a daily basis, really has wrecked his approval ratings and driven them to real record lows.

But at the same time, it sort of sucks up all the oxygen in a way that makes it harder for Democrats to campaign on their own agenda, and that’s one of the reasons that they’re kind of held back. You’d like to see them be a little clearer on, here’s what I will do if I win—A, B, and C—both in terms of protecting democracy and fighting corruption, and on the economy, right?

Reynolds: That’s exactly right. I think Trump’s numbers are why Republicans will lose. We need to give them a reason why Democrats can win. And that’s how we pick up some of those seats that are bigger reaches. That’s how we flip the House, we flip the Senate, we flip some of these state legislatures, and we keep these governors’ mansions that are so important—and flip some of them. There are a number of them that we could take over. And the way we do that is, we do better than trying to make them lose. We try and win.