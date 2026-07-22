Trump’s Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia Looks More Like a Favor

That the U.S. negotiated a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia is not itself a shocking development. The Biden administration held preliminary discussions with Riyadh about a 123 agreement, but with a set of very stringent provisions that are not included in the new deal. The Biden administration’s goal was threefold: Improve regional security by facilitating Israeli-Saudi reconciliation, keep China from becoming a major provider of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and the region, and boost the prospects for U.S. nuclear commercial sales while enhancing nonproliferation goals and standards.

The Biden deal would have required that Saudi Arabia establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, and that Israel agree to make progress on the treatment of Palestinians and on the status of the Occupied Territories in West Bank and Gaza. The Biden concept would also have required Saudi Arabia to agree to only pursue nuclear cooperation with the U.S., cutting out China, Russia, and other states. This clause was driven largely by concern that Beijing or Moscow might not be as careful as the U.S. about sharing sensitive nuclear technology; if the U.S. were the main provider in Saudi Arabia, it could maintain greater control over any nuclear activities the country might want to pursue. (There are reports of an exclusivity clause in a secret side letter to the Trump deal, but that has not been made public.)

Lastly, the Biden deal would have required that Riyadh accept the highest possible standards for nuclear transparency and inspections by the IAEA, including the Additional Protocol accepted by Japan, the EU, the UAE, and even Iran under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. If those goals were met, then the Biden administration was willing to consider an option for the U.S. and Saudi Arabia to jointly own a uranium enrichment facility under a black box arrangement—with the facility being either in Saudi Arabia or in the United States with Saudi financing.