Angry Trump Openly Urges GOP to Rig Midterms as Brutal Fox Poll Hits

Donald Trump exploded at Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Wednesday, taking the extraordinary step of demanding during a rally that Thune hurry up and railroad GOP holdouts to pass the horrific voter suppression bill known as the SAVE Act. Trump is demanding speed precisely because time is running out before the midterms, and he thinks the GOP can rig their way out of a loss. This comes as the House is passing funding to reward states that adopt the Act’s provisions. The idea is Senate Republicans can pass those via reconciliation. Thune says the votes aren’t there, but Trump went nuclear on him and the White House joined in, so pressure is growing. This comes as a Fox News poll finds the GOP seven points behind in the House ballot matchup, and falling far behind Democrats on the economy, to boot. We talked to Ari Berman, the great voting rights reporter for Mother Jones. He walks us through how Trump’s plot would really work, the obstacles it faces, how Trump really might attempt to seize ballot boxes, and what would happen next. Listen to this episode here.