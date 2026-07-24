Angry Trump Openly Urges GOP to Rig Midterms as Brutal Fox Poll Hits | The New Republic
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Angry Trump Openly Urges GOP to Rig Midterms as Brutal Fox Poll Hits

As a striking Fox News poll suggests the GOP midterm position is deteriorating, a voting rights expert walks us through what Trump is really gearing up to attempt this fall—and how to defeat it.

Donald Trump glares angrily
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Donald Trump exploded at Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Wednesday, taking the extraordinary step of demanding during a rally that Thune hurry up and railroad GOP holdouts to pass the horrific voter suppression bill known as the SAVE Act. Trump is demanding speed precisely because time is running out before the midterms, and he thinks the GOP can rig their way out of a loss. This comes as the House is passing funding to reward states that adopt the Act’s provisions. The idea is Senate Republicans can pass those via reconciliation. Thune says the votes aren’t there, but Trump went nuclear on him and the White House joined in, so pressure is growing. This comes as a Fox News poll finds the GOP seven points behind in the House ballot matchup, and falling far behind Democrats on the economy, to boot. We talked to Ari Berman, the great voting rights reporter for Mother Jones. He walks us through how Trump’s plot would really work, the obstacles it faces, how Trump really might attempt to seize ballot boxes, and what would  happen next. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

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