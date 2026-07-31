As Europe Burns, a Climate Cover-Up Continues

Aides to former Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer twice quashed plans to release the U.K. report, Harvey reported, allegedly for fear that the climate-denying Reform UK Party would attack Labour for putting climate concerns ahead of the cost of living. Climate denial persists in the U.K. media as well: Even as wildfires scorched Europe, the front page of the Rupert Murdoch–owned Times (of London) featured a rant against the net-zero-emissions goal that scientists say is essential to preserving a livable planet. And across Europe, most news outlets are still not reporting that climate change is what is driving these fires and heat waves, even as the outlets illustrate their stories with “fun in the sun” images of people at the beach. “The pictures do not convey the severity of the moment Europe finds itself in,” observed Al Jazeera English.

Andy Burnham, who replaced Starmer as prime minister on July 20, has yet to speak publicly about the buried report or climate change in general. He has said, however, that he is open to approving increased drilling for oil and gas off Britain’s coast in the North Sea. This, as the smoke from wildfires in France and Spain—and in Scotland, in the U.K.—is estimated to cause “well over 100,000 excess deaths globally,” according to Dr. Theodore Keeping of Imperial College London.

Covering Climate Now’s 89 Percent Project spotlights the reality that 80 to 89 percent of the world’s people want their governments to take stronger climate action. In this summer of smoke and fire, the public is waiting for their politicians and their press to respond. “Voters are much more tuned into this than most of our [elected] representatives are,” author George Monbiot said on the U.K.’s Channel 4. “And indeed than most of the media is.”