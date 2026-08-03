Think Jeanine Pirro Acted Honorably in the Hearn Case? Think Again.

Her motion even put her crosswise with the president, a friend and ally since the 1980s, who to this hour insists the pool was slashed with knives and box cutters and wants the case pressed. “I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro,” Trump fumed on Truth Social. “I don’t know what she was thinking?” For a prosecutor who has spent this administration as one of Donald Trump’s most reliable instruments, dismissing his pet case and blaming his renovation looks like a rare act of conscience. Don’t believe it.

The move that forced Pirro’s hand was the receipt of documents from the Interior Department demonstrating that the pool’s lining was peeling because of a rushed, failed installation—not because David Hearn tugged at a flap of it. That revelation is what we legal types call classic Brady material: exculpatory evidence the government must turn over to the defense at once, in line with the landmark 1963 Supreme Court decision in Brady v. Maryland. Pirro’s own motion piously recites the point, reminding the court that “prosecutors have an affirmative obligation” to produce such evidence—which takes some nerve, given that the reason she was writing was that the Brady bomb had just gone off in her hands.

Once those documents surfaced, she had two choices. She could either dismiss the case on her own terms—spinning the story as diligent prosecutors misled by a careless agency—or turn the material over to Hearn’s lawyers and let them present it to Judge Todd Edelman, a former career public defender who, a week earlier, had already warned the government it was “operating at its own peril.” Handed the Interior documents, he would have blown his top and dismissed the indictment himself, in open court. So Pirro’s dismissal was not virtue: It was damage control.