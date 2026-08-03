Think Jeanine Pirro Acted Honorably in the Hearn Case? Think Again.

It’s hard to imagine a more consummate and humiliating debacle than the retreat the Department of Justice was forced to execute last Friday in the Reflecting Pool case. Having staked a large portion of its remaining credibility on the charges against David Hearn, the 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist it had accused of vandalizing the pool back in June, DOJ was reduced on Friday evening to confessing, in a 20-page filing, that its whole theory was false: The pool had been ruined not by vandals but by the administration’s own botched, rushed renovation.
Some observers gave the department credit for belatedly doing the right thing, In fact, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro had zero choice. A grenade had been hurled into her office, and she was forced to fall on it. No points here for virtue.
Her motion even put her crosswise with the president, a friend and ally since the 1980s, who to this hour insists the pool was slashed with knives and box cutters and wants the case pressed. “I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro,” Trump fumed on Truth Social. “I don’t know what she was thinking?” For a prosecutor who has spent this administration as one of Donald Trump’s most reliable instruments, dismissing his pet case and blaming his renovation looks like a rare act of conscience. Don’t believe it.
The move that forced Pirro’s hand was the receipt of documents from the Interior Department demonstrating that the pool’s lining was peeling because of a rushed, failed installation—not because David Hearn tugged at a flap of it. That revelation is what we legal types call classic Brady material: exculpatory evidence the government must turn over to the defense at once, in line with the landmark 1963 Supreme Court decision in Brady v. Maryland. Pirro’s own motion piously recites the point, reminding the court that “prosecutors have an affirmative obligation” to produce such evidence—which takes some nerve, given that the reason she was writing was that the Brady bomb had just gone off in her hands.
Once those documents surfaced, she had two choices. She could either dismiss the case on her own terms—spinning the story as diligent prosecutors misled by a careless agency—or turn the material over to Hearn’s lawyers and let them present it to Judge Todd Edelman, a former career public defender who, a week earlier, had already warned the government it was “operating at its own peril.” Handed the Interior documents, he would have blown his top and dismissed the indictment himself, in open court. So Pirro’s dismissal was not virtue: It was damage control.
The hasty surrender served another purpose: It steered Pirro out of the path of two looming train wrecks, or so she hopes.
The first was a grand jury problem. Hearn had filed a motion on July 27 alleging that the government presented the grand jury with no evidence of damages at all. The administration had elevated what elsewhere were misdemeanor charges to a felony on the strength of a single element—$1,000 or more in damage—yet it apparently had no proof of that amount, or any amount.
And the hole was not incidental; the grand jurors saw it themselves. They asked the government’s witness about the cost of the damage, and he could not quantify it. He testified, moreover, that the repairs would have been necessary regardless of anything Hearn did—the pool was already leaking more than a million gallons a week, its expansion joints past their service life, the liner already torn. On that record, the grand jury somehow returned a felony. Hearn’s motion would have exposed how the prosecution steered it there. Dismissing the case makes that question go away.
The second was Pirro’s own conduct. When the indictment came down on July 2, she did not let the charging document speak for itself, as DOJ norms require. She called a news conference and went well outside the record. “This is not only a priority for the president, but for myself,” she announced—welding her office to Trump’s political grievance—and averred that she had witnesses who saw Hearn do the crime. Prejudicial extrajudicial statements about a defendant are improper in themselves; they are far worse when they are, as these seem to be, whopping lies. A bar complaint over her handling of the case has already been filed in New York.
None of this is peculiar to the Reflecting Pool case. It is a method. Across this administration, the Justice Department has brought cases that are built backward, from the outcome the president wanted to a theory that might sustain it. Grand juries now reject this department’s indictments with a regularity once almost unheard of, and Pirro’s office has been a repeat offender.
All the bluster gives the episode an element of farce—a Cabinet secretary insisting he could “absolutely” prove vandalism, a president raving about a 300-foot slit cut with a box cutter, a U.S. attorney promising tremendous evidence, all collapsing into a filing that concedes the pool fell apart on its own.
But the farce should not obscure the gravity. To prop up a talking point almost everyone knew was false, the government cast a private citizen with no quarrel with Trump and no connection to the pool as the villain of a fiction, and moved to put him in prison for years. The leader tells a lie everyone knows is a lie, and the machinery of the state sets about forcing the rest of us to repeat it—all the way to the felony prosecution of an innocent bystander. That is what makes it the most perfectly Kafkaesque prosecution I can remember outside the annals of fiction.
David Hearn went for a bike ride and grabbed at a flap of coating that was already peeling off on its own. For that, the government of the United States tried to take 10 years of his life. He is owed more than a dismissal; he is owed, for starters, an apology. And the rest of us are owed an accounting of how the Justice Department came to be a willing instrument of the president’s vanity, and what misconduct its dismissal may be attempting to obscure.