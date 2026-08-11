Transcript: Why the Democrats’ Primaries This Week Are So Critical

I think it’s definitely the case that large swaths of the management and executive class in this country, they view their young female employees as basically fair game, and the idea that they could get in trouble, like someone like Harvey Weinstein could go down for decades of—

Bacon: Charlie Rose being more representative of the people we’re talking about, because he’s more secure of them, is my guess.

Cooper: Yeah, exactly. Or Louis C.K. There’s dozens of them. I think that just absolutely drove that particular group of people crazy. And that’s the backlash to Woke 1. But the natural setup to the formulation Woke 1 is, what is Woke 2?

Because I think my biggest criticism of the first iteration of woke is that it wasn’t really hooked up to any sort of theory of power or achievement. That it was very much, like, shaming people on social media, and not, “How do we conquer the state and set up a regulatory apparatus that can actually achieve justice for the people?” And that’s not entirely the fault of folks who are just, like, sort of putting their critiques out there and whatnot, but, like, clearly I think we could do better, and we’re going to need to do better.

Bacon: So if I was going to take this really seriously, I’d say the bad version of Woke 1, I think, is the canceling people for a reason. But the sort of, we want to—let’s use the polite term—we want to take police funds from the police and reallocate them to social services. That was, like, that’s the more polite way to say defund. And, or Invest, divest was a term that I thought would’ve been more helpful to say.

So I think that even that idea was not well theorized, of how we’re going to do it. My guess is, like, Zohran Mamdani would be for that, I think, if he knew how to do it in New York. But I think what Woke 2.0 has become is this sort of more affordability, economic policy focus, more focused on economics, less on policing, racism, any issue like that, that you can’t sell well. And I think that’s probably good if the left is trying to win power, bad if you’re trying to take on policing, racism, immigration, what I would call the hard issues, the sort of issues that offend white people. I don’t know how to say this any other way.

That’s where my concern is, like, Woke 2.0 seems to me to be, like, affordability, Zohran politics, which gets you some places, but not everywhere. Is that wrong?

Cooper: Yeah, that’s definitely the bumper sticker slogan, a little bit of a tactical retreat from the police reform stuff. It is the encapsulation of it, both, that yeah, Woke 1 had not a great sales pitch, and I think a basically impractical approach to police reform.

You had so much obsessive talk about police abolition. Can you get rid of the police? And I think that the main theorists of the movement, who will say, Yes, we can do without the police, I think that is just not true. If you’re a big government—

Bacon: And they were not people who, like, work day-to-day in—they’re not, like, city council members. No. They’re, like, academics, so they’re not doing the work anyway.

Cooper: Yeah, they’re doing activism and stuff like that, but they’re not involved in serious contests for power. And despite—these people have done a lot of good work in many cases—I think, like, the fundamental question of politics, as it’s gone back probably to, like, pre-Homo sapiens level, you can watch monkeys doing this in the jungle: who gets the resources?

Bacon: Yes.

Cooper: And that always involves, at bottom, the potential or the reality of coercion. I don’t think there’s going to ever be a way around that permanently. Maybe Star Trek utopia in the far future, everyone’s got replicators, there’s no scarcity of anything, everyone can have whatever they want.

But in the real world, for the time being and the foreseeable future, we need—what I would say is establish the police, because the other side of the coin is that we have this rampant problem of police brutality and corruption that has not gone anywhere. In fact, it’s gotten worse in a lot of ways.

Bacon: And I would say we have police forces that are currently not accountable to the mayor, like the mayor of Boston, the mayor of New York. They don’t feel like they can control the—that’s what I want, accountable police, or, like, police under civilian control would be what I really favor.

Cooper: Yeah. They’re not police. They’re this weird combination—it varies from city to city, but it’s, like, a lawless paramilitary, or an actual criminal conspiracy. There are just straight up gangsters in the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, with tattoos and—

Bacon: Sheriffs are worse than police in many cases, yes.

Cooper: And we’ve never really had a proper, like, European style or, you know, Nordic style police force that is strictly accountable to the civilian leadership, with proper disciplinary procedures and all that sort of thing. And that’s something that’s a lot more real. It’s something you can point to. That’s what I love about Nordic stuff. You’re like, No, they’re doing it right over there. We just got to copy them, and maybe somehow get rid of 300 million guns.

Bacon: That’s the hard—yeah, that part is harder too, because our forces will have to have guns and mili—yeah. OK, that’s helpful to think about. So when she said that—so I took that comment, and her talk about freezing her eggs, which we’re not going to talk too long about with two men here—but I take it that she probably is further down the line running for president than I maybe thought. Or, what do you make of her running for president?

Cooper: Of all the potential candidates that I could think of at the moment, I would be most pleased to see her as president. She’s the person that I trust the most, and when I see her trying to back away from Woke 1 a little bit, I’m willing to grant her quite a lot of rope to make a maybe arguably tendentious point, because I trust that she’s trying to do it in the service of, like, shoring up her political bona fides.

And yeah, it’s one of those things where you come back to, “Oh, isn’t it a risk? She’s so young. We’ve tried a woman twice and it didn’t work.” But, like, I think that there’s no way around it. The one time that I remember the whole Democratic Party, like, basically falling in love with a candidate was Barack Obama in 2008, the time we blew him out. And I think that enthusiasm and earnest support, full-throated endorsements and all that, matters a lot more than—or it can get you over the line—that there’s a value in enthusiasm and grassroots real energy that can’t be captured in, what do polls say about the popularity of this particular stance?

Because this is about as much about, like, storytelling and how people’s feeling about the future of the country and for their children and so on and so forth. And so I think she’s probably going to run, and at this point, she would be my candidate above any potential Jon Ossoff. He seems OK. He wouldn’t—

Bacon: I was going to say that, because I think as a left-of-center writer, you’re obligated to have written a Jon Ossoff for president piece. I did mine in February, just to have done my duty as a citizen. Two things about Jon Ossoff. One is, I read a piece by Greg Bluestein—he’s the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter, politics guy, he’s kind of the Chuck Todd of Georgia politics, for lack of a better way to say that. Anyway, he wrote a piece saying Warnock is much more interested in running, which I didn’t know, and that was interesting to me.

And the second thing is, Ossoff feels a little bit Rubio ‘16, DeSantis ‘24, Harris—if every journalist thinks you’re a good candidate, you should not run. As a—the Obama exception, but usually that means, we pointed it out, that you look like the perfect—you hit all our check marks—usually means you’re going to flop. That’s what I would tell him. If I saw him, I’d tell him, like, “Be careful, we are bad at this.”

Cooper: Yeah, that’s the problem with the pundit profession, is you could as well predict by just flipping a coin, or hiring a turtle to eat different pieces of lettuce with people’s pictures on it, and see what’s going to happen. No, I don’t have particular feelings about Ossoff one way or the other. I think he’s grown a lot since he first came onto the scene in, what was it, 2018, thereabouts?

Bacon: He literally, like, looks much older. And going from 33 to whatever, maybe 42 or whatever it is, that is a big growth in age.

Cooper: Yeah. Start losing his hair soon, with any luck. No, I like Warnock too. I think they’re both all right. But when it comes down to me, when I’m basically, like, throwing up my hands at the idea of who’s more electable, as long as you’re talking about, like, credible candidates with a national profile—especially AOC, who’s pretty much the best fundraiser the left has ever had aside from Bernie, and who will inherit the whole Bernie machine if she runs—then we can’t just, we got to think a couple of steps down the road.

Because, like, in 2020 we elected Joe Biden, and it was like, you got this problem, you got this problem called Donald Trump, and somebody needs to do something about it. You need to enforce the law against this bunch of gangsters, and he couldn’t do it. He couldn’t do it, and he couldn’t do anything about the Supreme Court either, which is related. Centrally involved. They kept him out of prison, probably.

And he had this blue ribbon commission, and it was like, what do you expect? You elected a sort of moderate guy who’d been in the Senate for three hundred years. And he behaved like a guy with Senate brain. He can’t stomach the radical reforms necessary to unpack the Supreme Court. And so I think that if we just do a retread of that again, there’s really not that much point.

I guess you just delay the inevitable reckoning for the president for life, JD Vance or whatever. But we need someone with some steel in their spine, and that’s what I would be looking for almost more than policy. I think AOC has it. I’m not sure if Jon Ossoff has it. Maybe he does, but I’d like to see someone with some iron.

Bacon: It’s interesting you framed it that way, because I guess part of what I’m thinking about is a little bit about—there’s the left, or there’s the progressive policies, which I’m sure AOC will be for, and Ro Khanna will be for, and the other people probably won’t be for, like the Medicare for All, Medicare for more people, wealth tax, whatever that kind of stuff. OK, fine.

There’s a second group of reforms that is, like, we need to have proportional representation, or add some Supreme Court justices, or add states, or get rid of the filibuster, and that kind of stuff is not big government, small government, but actual reformist stuff. And I’m not sure Buttigieg has to be against that stuff, or Harris has to be against—like, to me, is the question—is a Democratic trifecta about big Bernie economic policy? Because then you only have two candidates who are going to do that. Or is it about sort of big government reform, save democracy, and then—I’m not totally sure Josh Shapiro has to be—I’m not for Josh Shapiro, but I’m not sure he has to be against that either.

Because Biden was too cautious in both ways, and in some ways more cautious on the sort of government-fixing stuff you’re talking about than the economic policy stuff. And to me, the urgency is the sort of fixing-the-government stuff as much as the policy stuff, and that’s where I’m more open to somebody. Can Jon Ossoff be pretty radical on government reform? Maybe, I don’t know. Caution on economics doesn’t necessarily mean caution on the reform stuff, I don’t think.

Cooper: No, they’re not logically tied together at all. If you’re just, like, a sort of theorist of contemporary, like, political institutions, comparative dynamics between different countries, you look at the United States system that we’ve developed, which bears very little resemblance to the Constitution as written. The filibuster’s not in there. Judicial review’s not in there, not explicitly. And you’re like, This, these are terrible—what are you doing? You got millions of people with no representation in the Congress. What is that?

Bacon: You don’t have to be a socialist to think that. This is not a socialist view, that it doesn’t work.

Cooper: No, it’s literally on the revolutionary slogan on the license plates in Washington, DC, “No taxation without representation.” As true now as it was in 1776. But I would prioritize, to your point, institutional reform over policy reform, because not only is institutional reform more important, but you’re not going to get any policy reform unless you do the institutional reform first.

We saw this with Biden. People told him. I told him. I wrote a column being like, “You have to reform the Supreme Court, or they’re going to strike down all your stuff.” They didn’t strike down all of it, but they struck down a lot of it. They hamstrung everything he tried to do through the executive action by just making up these nonsense rationales. And I don’t know if the center seemingly can’t quite, like, grok, for lack of a better word, the monstrosity of a decision like Trump versus the United States, which basically just threw the entire Constitution out.

The Constitution is not in operation at present. And, like, those people have, as far as I’m concerned, written themselves out of any sort of concern for their legitimacy, that any reform whatsoever that would reduce their power and return the United States more to a proper rule of law nation would be completely unobjectionable.

And that’s the thing that I’m looking for from any candidate, whether it’s AOC or Jon Ossoff. Will prioritize getting rid of—the filibuster, it’s been 20 years of this just sandbag around our necks, and you look at it like, this is totally unjustifiable, what you’re doing. It clogs up the entire workings of Congress, and it means that for ordinary business, people representing states that cover 11 percent of the population can block anything. What are we doing here? What are we doing? This is an embarrassment of institutional design, and it’s got to change. It’s got to change.

Bacon: So last thing. We’re talking about institutional reform, we’re talking about presidential, but is it possible the 50th senator is the Alaska woman, and therefore nothing can happen? These people are not radicals, right? Are we paying too much attention to the presidential nominee, who might be open to these ideas, and not enough to the—we’re not going to have exactly Joe Manchin and Sinema, but are there going to be different versions of those that we should be thinking more about right now?

Cooper: It’s certainly a possibility, and that’s why I would support Abdul El-Sayed. He seemed to have, again, the stomach necessary, where it is. You could end up—this wasn’t clear beforehand, but you got somebody like John Fetterman here in Pennsylvania, my senator. Since his stroke, he’s just not the same person.

And yeah, it’s how I view any politician. You got to be behind this sort of stuff, because we need people in all levels of the institution. But I do think the presidential support means a lot, because the president sets the direction for the party, and whether or not they’re winning with certain arguments is going to influence how the senators behave.

But it’s absolutely true, the Senate, it really is, it’s like the rotten boroughs of the pre-1832 Great Britain, where you’d have a constituency with two people in it. And it’s like that—I think it’s William Pitt the Younger had that one for a while, because the rest of it had literally fallen into the ocean over the hundreds of years. Yeah, that’s Wyoming right there. And but nevertheless, it’s like, this is what we have to go with.

And I think that it’s not impossible for me to imagine a sort of, like, fairly thorough restructuring of American government. The way that the Supreme Court in particular has bent over backwards to just undermine Democratic presidents doing the most simple stuff, trying to do a student loan forgiveness program that is clearly in line with precedent and the text of the law—”No, you can’t do that.” And then bailing Trump out from being prosecuted for trying to overthrow the government.

Bacon: And destroying public education in a day, yeah.

Cooper: Comically corrupt. And the making a hash of everything that the Founding Fathers of this country at least pretended to espouse.

And I think you end up with a sort of a crisis point, potentially. And we saw a lot of people like that in the 1861 or so, when it was like, you get pushed into a corner where it’s like, do you want to live in government of the people, by the people, for the people, or not? Do you want to just live in the John Roberts dictatorship, where he says, OK, Trump’s a king, and then all the Democrats just curl into a ball and say, All right? Doesn’t sound good to me. Not very moderate, certainly.

Bacon: And we’ll end on John Roberts’ dictatorship, sadly. Ryan, tell everybody where they can find your work.

Cooper: Ah, prospect.org. I also have a podcast. Everyone’s got to have a podcast. Leftanchor.com, you can find it there. We’ve actually had Abdul El-Sayed on a couple of times.

Bacon: Yeah, I’ll listen.

Cooper: Years ago.

Bacon: Oh, years ago, before he ran, or—

Cooper: Yeah. I’m trying to get him to come on now. I don’t think he’s going to, but maybe, we’ll see. We’ll see.

Bacon: He’s doing the go everywhere strategy, although he’s got your vote already, is the issue, I think. Good to see you. Thank you.

Cooper: OK. Bye-bye.

Bacon: Bye.