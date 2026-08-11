Transcript: Even GOP Pollsters Rattled as Trump Hits Record New Low

And what you’re seeing now, I think, is something that is kind of phenomenal, which is that they’re now saying, actually I may think the Democrats are woke, right, I may think that they got crazy, they want to cancel Thanksgiving, right, they want to do all this crazy stuff, but I’m OK with woke if it gets me better economic leadership.

And I think one of the things that frustrates us collectively—if I can speak for you as well as me—is a failure to press that case fully. This is a kind of generational opportunity that they haven’t had since the end of the Clinton presidency, the scandal-marred end of the Clinton presidency, to change the narrative about how Democrats actually lead, and to make it realistic.

The big challenge for the party is, how do you change a multigenerational impression that Democrats are not going to help your bottom line— tjat they’re going to take your money and they’re going to give it to somebody else? And I think that that’s an opportunity that’s being lost here.

And then the other opportunity is just to make a larger case against Donald Trump’s leadership here. That’s the story, in every way. The corruption is the story. His leadership of the Iran War is a story. And his leadership of the Republican Party is the story. And I think we’re hearing a lot of Democrats say it’s really expensive when you go to the grocery right now. And it is—but who made it expensive?