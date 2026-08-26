Meningitis Is a Horrible Way to Die. Trump Will Make It More Common.

Wold is also a survivor. In 2003, at age 22, she went out with her friends for one last hurrah, two days away from leaving for basic training with the U.S. military. She didn’t have much to drink, but still, she was stricken with nausea, and she started vomiting profusely. At one point, she passed out on her friend’s bathroom floor. In the morning, she asked her friend to take her to the hospital. It was February, so her friend helped her change into warmer clothes—and that’s when they saw the freckle-like rash across her stomach that didn’t fade when she pressed her fingertips against it. She immediately knew why: A year before, a survivor of bacterial meningitis who knew her brother had described the petechial rash to her and explained how serious it was.

By the time they arrived at the emergency department, Wold couldn’t walk anymore. The rash spoke for itself; within 10 minutes, she was in a room receiving antibiotics, but after half an hour, her kidneys were failing. That night, she went into a coma, with multiple organ failure, for three weeks. When she finally woke, her feet had become necrotic; 11 surgeries couldn’t save them, and she had below-the-knee amputations on both legs. Her adrenal glands also stopped functioning, which is why she has to take steroids for life and has to handle stress very carefully (since adrenal glands create stress hormones). That means she’s unable to work. She also had to undergo skin grafts and serial debridements for the deep wounds in her necrotic skin. All told, she was hospitalized for three months. “And it’s an expensive disease,” she said. “I have lifelong medical costs. My initial hospital bills were $1.4 million.”

She has devoted herself to advocacy. At the time, the vaccine wasn’t available to the public yet; in a deep irony, Wold would’ve been vaccinated days later at basic training. Then again, the Iraq War would begin a month after she got sick, and she likely would’ve been deployed; she wonders what her fate would have been. “Even though I lost a lot, I’m still lucky,” she said—a harrowing type of luck to involve loss of limb and organ. “I was so thankful to be alive.”