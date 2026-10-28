The Women Spreading the Gospel of MAGA

Being happy means being happy that you are a woman. And that means obeying your (male) pastor and your husband. In everything.

Present at the creation, too, was the dark secret of the new gospel. If you’re not happy, you have only yourself to blame. It isn’t that your husband is an alcoholic with a record of physical abuse; it’s that you’re just not thinking the right thoughts. The mindset here is an obvious invitation to abuse and exploitation, and Du Mez provides a grim bill of particulars stretching across the centuries.

Examples include Stacie Oricco, a Christian musician popular in the early 2000s. When she filed a lawsuit against her manager accusing him of having sexually abused her from the age of 14, her career was sidelined. Christa Brown, abused by her pastor as a teenager, has been excoriated by religious leaders for decades for exposing the systematic cover-up of sexual abuse by leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention. “When people talk about turning the US into a Christian nation, it makes me quake,” she warned. “To ponder what that would mean for women in this country … I have seen what it means.… And it is bloody awful.”

The other, not-so-secret aspect of this new gospel is that it is extremely useful for the rich and powerful—and especially rich and powerful men. One of the more haunting sequences in Du Mez’s book is a survey of the sordid history of multilevel marketing businesses in the U.S., which have enlisted millions of Americans, including many white Christian women, in its lower ranks. “From its inception,” Du Mez writes, “Amway marketed a religious, political, and economic vision inspired by positivity” and Amway founder Richard DeVos Sr. spoke in the language of the Prosperity Gospel: “I believe that life is good, that people are good, that God is good. And I believe … that life in America under God is a positive experience!” DeVos also had a very clear idea of a woman’s place, providing over $5 million in support to the influential preacher D. James Kennedy, who served on the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, and whose complementarian views on marriage advanced a gendered view of who should do what.