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The Mistake That Progressive Candidates Keep Making

Progressive candidates need a strategy to deal with center-left opponents who say progressives can’t win general elections in swing states.

You can watch this video above. You can read a transcript here.

The spring and summer featured a number of primaries where progressive candidates faced more center-left challengers. TNR’s Perry Bacon discusses those primaries with progressive political strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio and former AFL-CIO political director Michael Podhorzer on their Substack show Meeting the Moment. Perry argues that progressive candidates are making a huge mistake by not forcefully addressing the electability issue and explaining how they can win, particularly in key swing states. Podhorzer argues that centrist Democrats often cast a progressive candidate as unelectable to change the subject, because voters might agree with the progressive’s policy views. The three also discussed how the media covers progressive and Democratic candidates.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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