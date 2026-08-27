The Mistake That Progressive Candidates Keep Making

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The spring and summer featured a number of primaries where progressive candidates faced more center-left challengers. TNR’s Perry Bacon discusses those primaries with progressive political strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio and former AFL-CIO political director Michael Podhorzer on their Substack show Meeting the Moment. Perry argues that progressive candidates are making a huge mistake by not forcefully addressing the electability issue and explaining how they can win, particularly in key swing states. Podhorzer argues that centrist Democrats often cast a progressive candidate as unelectable to change the subject, because voters might agree with the progressive’s policy views. The three also discussed how the media covers progressive and Democratic candidates.