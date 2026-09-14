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VIDEO

America’s Big Political Problem Isn’t Polarization

Being fixated on polarization and neutrality are flawed ways of covering American politics today, says professor Shannon McGregor.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The term polarization is constantly used to describe American politics today by academics and journalists. Many in both fields cast their work as neutral, objective, and balanced. But a growing number of academics and journalists are arguing that notions of polarization and neutrality downplay the radicalism of today’s Republican Party and lead to misleading and inaccurate descriptions of American politics. One of them is Shannon McGregor, a professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill’s school of journalism and media. In the latest edition of Right Now, McGregor explains why media, academia, and philanthropy are fixated on defining polarization as the central problem in America, why that perspective is misguided, how neutrality and polarization feed into one another, and alternative approaches for both journalists and academics.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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