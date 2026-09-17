The Dire National Crisis That Washington Won’t Touch

“That would oftentimes make me think about myself and, like, ‘I don’t have happy moments,’ or, ‘I don’t feel this connection with my friends,’” she remembered. It was easy for Ana to find others who battled suicidal ideation, and she “trauma-bonded” with them in a way that encouraged her darkest thoughts. As a Latina child growing up in Pound Ridge, New York, where nearly 90 percent of the population is white, Ana also regularly experienced racist interactions and microaggressions that only served to further isolate her and exacerbate her sense of being disconnected from her peers.

Other triggers included “pro-ana”—short for “pro-anorexia”—accounts on Instagram that glorify eating disorders and discourage followers from seeking treatment. Ana had anorexia, her weight eventually dropping to such a dangerous level that her organs began to fail. That led to her first hospitalization; she was involuntarily committed three more times afterward because of her severe depression. Looking back on those difficult times, Ana can easily come to a definitive conclusion: In her words, “social media made my mental health struggles significantly worse.”

Where accounts promoting eating disorders and encouraging suicidal ideation proved triggering for Ana, Keontè had an analogous experience with videos and songs that glamorized life “in the streets.” Given his sense of isolation at home and in school, he sought fulfillment from external sources, including “drill” music. Drill, so named because its percussion beats are akin to the firing of a gun, is a genre of hip-hop that originated in Chicago in the early 2010s, and that critics—including, now, Keontè—argue glorifies gang violence.

“A lot of young adults aspire to be someone recognized as someone who—you know, call it what it is—like, as a murderer, as a killer,” he said. Because of social media, Keontè recalled, drill culture was so big in D.C. when he was a teenager that the music was easily findable on sites such as YouTube and Instagram. Being in that culture was like “drinking water,” he said; in a sense, it provided an avenue for connection because it reflected his life experiences.

But experiencing that lifestyle was not nearly as romantic as the music made it seem. “When you’re in it, it’s not that fun. It may sound good on beats, but it’s not fun for real. Like seeing homeys die, it’s not fun. Going to funerals, it’s not fun. Being locked up is not fun,” Keontè said.

Like all teenagers, Keontè wished to belong. Now, he believes his desire to fit in with that specific culture placed him on the “downward spiral” that began with him stealing from neighbors and culminated with his entering federal prison while still a young adult. Without drill music and social media, he added: “I don’t think that I ever would have been in the spot where I was at when I was 19.”

Although Ana and Keontè’s negative experiences with social media are severe cases, they are indicative of some of the issues that extremely online young people face across the country. Several of the young people with whom I spoke discussed social media as a vehicle for comparison that damages self-esteem, especially for young women who despair of their own appearance when looking at others, and lower-income youth who spend their scrolling time contrasting their own lives to peers with greater opportunities.

Maddie has felt the effects of that kind of comparison. Along with the cyberbullying that she underwent during her childhood, Maddie’s struggles with mental health meant that her life took a different path than many of her college friends did. After her hospitalizations, she left UT-Austin and later attended Houston City College to get her associate degree.

“This year was extremely rough, to see so many people I know graduate or start their master’s programs, and then just feeling like I no longer relate because I’m off the timeline that I thought I was going to be on. So in that sense, social media has been distressing,” Maddie said.

For those who do not experience rigorous academic pressures, social media can still be a lifeline that ultimately entangles its users and is unable to provide the same connection as in-person interactions. “I think it’s incredibly dangerous to young people in rural communities, especially when the internet, in some ways, is all they have to be connected to anything,” Charlie Moser said. “For some people, that’s their escape.”

Persistent use of social media also affects amounts and quality of sleep, which can have a significant impact on youth physical and mental health. According to the recent Pew poll, 40 percent of teenagers said social media platforms hurt their productivity, and 45 percent said it hurt the amount of sleep they received.

“The last thing they see before they go to bed is a screen, and the first thing they see when they wake up is the screen, and then it wakes them up overnight when friends are chatting, or they get a notification on some platform,” said Rahmandar. “Not getting enough sleep is a huge concern for suicidality and generates worsened mental health in general.”

The integration of generative AI into teenagers’ daily lives has raised red flags for mental health experts. The company OpenAI has faced multiple lawsuits by parents alleging that its generative AI tool, ChatGPT, encouraged their children to follow through with suicide plans, resulting in their deaths. In the first known lawsuit, filed in August of last year, Matthew and Maria Raine alleged that ChatGPT had encouraged their son Adam’s suicidal thoughts, urged him against communicating with his parents, and given him step-by-step instructions for methods of suicide. Adam died in 2025. Researchers at Northeastern University recently found that OpenAI had implemented stronger safeguards around questions related to suicide and self-harm, but concluded that chatbot companies in general have failed to extend specific protections regarding other mental health conditions, including substance abuse and eating disorders. And Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently agreed to pay up to $17.1 billion to settle a lawsuit with 47 states for the alleged harm it has caused teenagers.

Another Pew Research Center survey, conducted in late 2025, found that a majority of teens use AI chatbots, including three in 10 who use them daily. Sixteen percent say they have used them for casual conversation, and 12 percent to get emotional support or advice. The appeal of AI as a tool for mental health assistance may lie in its anonymity, or the sense that the advice a chatbot is providing is judgment-free, said Saanvi.

“We could do a better job of educating young people that this is an algorithm. It’s not actually answering you, it’s kind of putting together [outputs] based off of your input that sound correct,” argued Saanvi.

Moutier said that in consulting with the large language model companies on the forefront of developing generative AI, she has learned that how a chatbot responds is based on an initial assessment. “If the assessment is off, then you’re more likely to see these negative outcomes,” Moutier said.

Of Struggle—and Hope

When Asheton Medlin arrived at UNC Chapel Hill, she was quickly overwhelmed. In Roxboro, she had been valedictorian, and she entered college with “full confidence that I would do amazing.” She had always done amazing.

But at Chapel Hill, she wasn’t the smartest student in the room; she was one of thousands of smart students, many of whom had attended high schools with greater resources and college preparation. Everyone else seemed to be fitting in, acing their classes, finding friends. Asheton felt like she was drowning.

Around October of her freshman year, a fellow student living in her dorm died by suicide. Asheton hadn’t known him personally, but she was struck by the similarities of their circumstances: He was from a small town, too, and had dealt with a heavy workload in college. In the wake of his death, other students began to speak more openly about their own challenges.

“People started talking, like, ‘Yeah, I also am struggling with this. I also, you know, feel overwhelmed and feel like I’m not enough.’ And I think when they started talking about it, I realized I wasn’t alone in that, and it really shifted my whole perspective,” Asheton recalled.

She started doing better in her classes and using the mental health resources at Chapel Hill. She became involved in advocacy, and has worked closely with Rural Minds, an organization focused on rural mental health. Asheton and Charlie are both on the steering committee of the Youth Rural Mental Wellness Program at Rural Minds, a pilot program in New York and Pennsylvania that aims to provide resources and assistance for young people with mental health challenges in rural areas.

Asheton’s experiences are likely recognizable to young people across the country, not only because of the universal struggle of trying to find one’s place in a new environment, but because of her closeness to tragedy. Of the six young adults with whom I spoke for this story—individuals of different races, ethnicities, income level, gender, sexuality, and home states—every single one had known someone who had died at a young age in connection with their mental health issues, or whose challenges had nearly resulted in their own death.

Connection with others has provided purpose: Ana as a clinician working with families in Boston and a volunteer at Crisis Text Line; Keontè and Maddie with their poetry and their own volunteer work; Saanvi, Asheton, and Charlie with their advocacy. But they each believe that addressing the mental health of young people will require significant action. This means commitment from schools that need proper funding in order to provide helpful resources, from state and federal governments that must bolster the investment, and from a society that can work harder to destigmatize seeking help.

Although the “Make America Healthy Again” movement has ostensibly made youth mental health a priority, the Trump administration has taken several actions that undermine the federal government’s ability to respond to the crisis, including significant layoffs at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the pause on full enforcement of a 2024 rule aimed at more strictly applying the law requiring insurers to implement mental health parity. While a future president could reverse some of the changes made by the Trump administration, they may be hindered by a hollowed-out federal infrastructure, the impermanence of executive actions, and congressional inertia.

There are some efforts in the House and Senate to expand behavioral care services in schools, and both chambers of Congress have bipartisan caucuses focused on mental health that essentially function as working groups. A few rare policies are backed by members of both parties, including further support and establishment of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, which provide round-the-clock care for mental health crises and substance abuse disorders while meeting federal certification criteria. Pilot programs to cover CCBHC care through Medicaid have been expanded to 31 states, although this could be threatened by cuts to the program implemented by Congress.

Reducing funding for mental health programs is politically unpopular—according to a 2025 National Alliance on Mental Illness/Ipsos survey, 73 percent of Americans “oppose cutting federal jobs and programs focused on mental health services, opioid treatment, suicide prevention programs, and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.” The poll also found that 64 percent of Americans believe Congress is doing too little to address the current state of mental health care, along with 58 percent who say the same of the president. Given its importance, political candidates who prioritize mental health in their campaigns could benefit from focusing on it, particularly at a time when health care remains a major motivating factor for voters.

In the meantime, young adults have taken on the responsibility of destigmatizing the seeking of help at an individual level. Keontè plans to apply for college in the D.C. area so that he can remain involved with Free Minds and his community. In his poem “Redemption,” Keontè ends on a note of hope, recalling how he was able to move forward with his life despite the challenges of his upbringing and incarceration.

I found life in my death and I keep growing

Patience is a virtue I keep showing

My hope is my love for the people so potent

you gotta get with it

He sees the universality of mental health challenges—and that chance for redemption—as a point of connection between young people, regardless of circumstances.

“No matter where you come from, you know, like no matter who you are—you can even be someone who doesn’t have any experience being in the streets, or don’t know anyone who are in the streets. We all have experienced being in the struggle,” said Keontè. “If that’s you, that’s something we can relate on.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also text HOME or HOLA to 741741 to be anonymously connected with a trained crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line.