How Edgar Allan Poe Mined His Own Misery

Darkness Becomes Bright: On the Brief Life and Immortal Art of Edgar Allan Poe by Emily Ogden Buy on Bookshop

Poe was born in Boston in 1809 to a pair of professional actors. Orphaned by the age of three, he was taken in—though never formally adopted—by the Allans, a family of tobacco merchants in Richmond, Virginia. He excelled at Latin and at swimming: At the age of 15, he swam six miles in the James River against a strong current. Ogden sees this feat as an early sign of Poe’s lifelong propensity for the extreme. She tells us that he “used to encourage [his schoolmates] to punch him in the chest to show that he could stand the pain.”

He attended the University of Virginia for a single year, which was enough time to pick up the dissolute habits that would persist throughout his life. By the time Poe left UVA, he owed about two thousand dollars in gambling debts and was well on the road to chronic alcoholism. He commenced his literary career by publishing three little-noticed books of verse before taking up short fiction, which paid better. (Though the Allans were wealthy, they were stingy with their foster son, and he was perpetually short of funds.) As Ogden notes, the idea of making a living as a professional fiction writer was still a novel one in the 1830s, when Poe started out. A wave of new literary periodicals were hungry for fiction, as well as articles and reviews (which Poe also supplied en masse). Though he always regarded himself as a poet first and foremost—he even signed himself “Edgar A. Poe-t” on occasion—short stories written for the flourishing magazine market were how he made his livelihood, and it’s on those stories that his reputation rests.

Poe wrote in a variety of popular genres, from satire to science fiction, but he came to specialize in tales of the macabre. These were influenced by the Gothic horror of E.T.A. Hoffmann—Poe was always Eurocentric in his tastes—but infused with their own peculiarly American intensity. His stories usually deal with murder or the supernatural (or both) and are almost invariably written in the first person; his narrators are frantic wretches on the verge of insanity. They tend to be highly educated aristocrats, with fancy Latinate vocabularies and a penchant for speechifying. “Oh, outcast of all outcasts most abandoned! to the earth art thou not for ever dead? to its honors, to its flowers, to its golden aspirations?” the protagonist of “William Wilson” (one of Poe’s best stories, and one of the earliest doppelgänger narratives) cries out. As Ogden points out, Poe’s default rhetorical mode is the confession: “More than murder itself, what obsesses Poe is how to talk about murder … Can we bear to speak, and can anyone bear to listen?” His tormented men, talking to no one and everyone, presage Dostoevsky’s Underground Man and Nabokov’s Humbert Humbert (Lolita is rife with allusions to Poe). The psychological suffering of his narrators is arguably what’s most compelling about Poe’s stories, more so than their somewhat pat plots.