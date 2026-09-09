Transcript: Trump Accidentally Reveals His Contempt for MAGA Voters

And I keep thinking about how much—he has, I don’t mean to keep harping on Natalie Harp, but the man has a full-time aide whose entire job is to praise him all day. Like, he posts AI images of himself riding horses with George Washington and leading an evil villain robot army. This is just the facts. And the entire GOP establishment has just sort of surrounded him with this bubble. And they’re putting on a whole fake convention. It’s a fake convention. It’s not a real convention. There won’t be any delegates there. There’s no voting on anything.

They’re putting on a fake convention so that the president can have his fake attention. And all these Republican officials are trying to find a way to not show up at what is, like, a fake event that’s all about big boy having an extra birthday party. It’s sad. And I think it’s going to backfire, because the ratings are going to be in the toilet. And if he finds out about that, it’s just going to be more narcissistic spiral.

Sargent: Yes. And just one last thought to close this out. That sort of backfiring, I think, is really important in the midterms, in the following way. I think Trump and his influencer pals and their kind of bot generals or whatever have a theory of the case, which is something a little bit like: as long as we can create the impression that we’re the ones who are acting in the world, we’re the ones who are doing big things, it just becomes marginally harder for some of these middle-of-the-road voters to vote against us. We’re the ones in power, we’re the ones who are in the driver’s seat. You want to be with us, you want to be with winners.

And so, to the degree that people like us can point out that it’s all “emperor has no clothes” stuff, I think that really cuts deep at their strategy, in a kind of profound way. If we can actually get it out there, what a failure it all is. And of course, if this convention is a total fiasco, I think that is a real, real disaster for them, in a deeper way, in the elections. What do you think?